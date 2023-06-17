MONDAY, June 12
An overcast sky with the occasional appearance from the sun was the view above as hundreds gathered on ConVal Regional High School’s football field Saturday to honor the Class of 2023.
More than 165 graduates walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, including several seniors who gave speeches reminiscing about their time in the school district and giving advice to their classmates.
The Conant Orioles Nest was packed Friday evening with friends, family and more congregating to congratulate the Class of 2023.
The annual commencement was just over an hour long, enough time for about 70 graduates to receive their diplomas and to enjoy a fireworks celebration outside.
White Mountains Regional defeated Monadnock in the Division III baseball state championship on Saturday at Delta Dental Stadium, ending the Huskies’ two-year reign as state champs and their state-best 43-game winning streak.
It took a giant-killing performance from White Mountains pitcher Karter Deming to do so, striking out 16 in a complete-game effort.
TUESDAY, June 13
As Keene heads toward a three-year downtown infrastructure overhaul, around 150 people turned out at Heberton Hall Monday evening for urban designer Jeff Speck’s presentation on ideas to make Keene a more walkable city.
Speck, who owns the Brookline, Mass., design firm Speck & Associates, also pitched a pair of redesigns for Central Square and Main Street.
A little more than 10 years ago, the Keene Police Department unveiled a Lenco BearCat Special Missions Vehicle it had purchased using a $285,933 federal Homeland Security grant.
A Sentinel review of a decade of BearCat use logs shows the vehicle’s most common use has been for training.
A Westmoreland resident died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning when the van she was driving left the road and hit an embankment, according to N.H. State Police.
Kristina H. Gomarlo, 40, of Westmoreland, was driving south on South Village Road just before 5 a.m. when the vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Owls Hill Road.
WEDNESDAY, June 14
The N.H. Legislature has proposed dedicating $40 million toward efforts to boost construction of new residential housing in the state amid severe shortages in available apartments and houses.
The $40 million lawmakers placed in a proposed two-year budget includes money to help finance or provide grants for affordable housing projects. There’s also money for a grant program to help municipalities with housing infrastructure costs such as sewer and water lines.
A new group home in Keene for 14- to 18-year-olds who identify as LGBTQ+ is slated to open its doors Sept. 18, the Boston nonprofit behind the effort announced in a news release Monday.
Unity House will be the first of its kind in New Hampshire, offering a safe and supportive living environment with 24-hour staffing for up to eight youths, according to The Home for Little Wanderers.
Keene’s Juneteenth celebration is all weekend long and will include a handful of speakers, discussions, music and films to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.
The city is collaborating with the Keene Family YMCA, W.S. Badger Co., and the Monadnock International Film Festival to deliver the events, which begin Thursday.
THURSDAY, June 15
Developer Mike Pappas hopes to deliver another pizzeria to Keene, with a proposal for a building featuring a Little Caesars to be constructed on the site of the former Cobblestone Ale House property.
The property, decimated by a fire last year, would house the pizzeria and one other commercial space on the ground floor, and between 14 and 16 studio apartments on the other two floors.
Over the past year, the Brattleboro Retreat has administered esketamine — a treatment derived from the hallucinogenic drug ketamine — to 54 adults with treatment-resistant depression as part of the organization’s Specialty Medication Program.
“It’s probably the biggest step forward since the introduction of Prozac in the mid-’80s,” said Dr. Lance Thigpen of the Retreat.
Keene City Councilor Randy Filiault is proposing any further discussion on the city’s planned three-year downtown infrastructure project be halted until residents can vote on the matter themselves.
Filiault is suggesting voters be asked through a nonbinding resolution on November’s municipal election ballot.
FRIDAY, June 16
Nathan Carman of Vernon, Vt., accused of killing his mother and his grandfather — a part-time Chesterfield resident — died in Keene Thursday.
Carman, 29, who was an inmate at the Cheshire County jail, was found dead in his cell Thursday at around 3 a.m., according to Superintendent Doug Iosue, who said Carman was alone in his cell at the time.
New Hampshire ranked No. 1 overall for child well-being in the annual 2023 Kids Count Data Book, a 50-state report released this week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
The organization said, however, that a lack of affordable and accessible child care still challenges families and continues to strain the economy in New Hampshire and the rest of the country.A nonprofit organization based in New Hampshire is dedicated to helping local businesses create more affirming spaces for transgender and nonbinary employees and patrons.
The Affirming Spaces Project was inspired by the signing of N.H. House Bill 1319 in 2018, which provides legal protections from discrimination in employment, housing and public places for transgender people across the state.
