MONDAY, Sept. 6
Labor Day — no paper.
TUESDAY, Sept. 7
A man was arrested Monday in Keene after allegedly barricading himself in a home and setting fire to a mattress before fleeing.
Police said Justin Fleming was armed with a hatchet and knife, but did not have the weapons when he was taken into custody.
The Keene Music Festival returned this past weekend after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
”It’s like it’s even better than before, because having that break, it sort of gave everyone a fresh start,” said Bruce Elliot of local rock band Blue Motel.
An electrical issue caused the fire that heavily damaged a six-unit home on Hinsdale’s Main Street in July, the town fire chief said.
Chief Terry Zavorotny said the owner of the historic home is getting quotes on rebuilding the structure.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8
The Monadnock school board’s chairman has apologized for taking a vote behind closed doors in June on using federal grant money to pay stipends to staff in the district.
Chairman Scott Peters said Tuesday the board should have left the non-public session when the discussion turned to stipends.
After 80 years in the city, Keene’s Aubuchon Hardware store has permanently closed its doors.
The store in the West Street Shopping Center hadn’t been seeing enough customers for a few years, said Bernard Aubuchon, the company’s executive chairman.
Two Cheshire County women age 60 or older have died from COVID-19, the state health department announced Tuesday.
Forty-two county residents have now died from the viral disease.
THURSDAY, Sept. 9
Monadnock Community Hospital announced Wednesday it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
All three local hospitals now have vaccination requirements in place for their staff.
A Keene man arrested with five other Granite Staters in March on charges related to an alleged cryptocurrency scheme has been released from jail.
The libertarian activist who legally changed his name to Nobody had been held in jail partially due to his making violent threats since his arrest against his attorney and law-enforcement officers, according to court filings.
There’s only one contested race so far in the city’s primary, and most City Council ward candidates are running unopposed.
Three people have filed in the mayor’s race — incumbent George Hansel, Aria DiMezzo and Mark J. Zuchowski — and they will be whittled to two candidates in the Oct. 5 primary.
FRIDAY, Sept. 10
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard plans to retire in March after eight years at the helm of the 46-member department.
Howard has been a firefighter for 36 years, and has served in Keene since 1993.
The Keene Police Department is poised to receive $55,000 from assets seized during criminal investigations.
The money stems from a pair of drug-related investigations between October 2019 and June 2020.
Wells Memorial School teacher John Thomas was named a semifinalist for the N.H. Teacher of the Year award.
Thomas, who taught a group of students in grades 1-6 remotely last year due to COVID, is one of the six educators still in the running for the state honor.