TUESDAY, Sept. 3
A Jaffrey man accused of sexual assault was among those sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Elijah R. Fogg, 18, pleaded guilty in July to sexual assault and false imprisonment, both misdemeanors.
A hilltop property in Harrisville is being restored and is the setting for an expanding events business.
Shane Long and his family live at Aldworth Manor, and plan to use the space as a venue for art shows and weddings.
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on Court Street in Keene Sunday afternoon, according to police.
A Mazda sedan and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle were both heading north on Court Street near Prospect Street just after 1 p.m., according to Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4
A Keene man pleaded guilty Tuesday to obtaining and providing the fentanyl that caused the overdose death of city resident Jeffrey J. Allen last year.
Warren Clark, 53, was sentenced to one to four years in prison.
The Monadnock Regional School Board is considering adding an armed school resource officer to the district’s payroll, reviving a discussion that fizzled a few years ago after a measure to add such a position was voted down by district residents.
The district has employed a school security officer, who cannot carry a gun on duty or make arrests, since 2013, according to a previous report in The Sentinel.
The two women injured in a crash in Hinsdale Sunday are in stable conditions at the hospital.
Wednesday morning, Rick Adams, senior director of external relations for Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said Carol Maynard is in fair condition and Stephanie Murano is in satisfactory condition at the hospital.
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
Cheshire Medical Center is slated to open a hospital-based pharmacy this fall for its patients and employees.
The pharmacy will take the place of the Keene hospital’s gift shop, which closed permanently to start renovations in February.
Max Mitchell has resigned from his position as executive director of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce to take on an expanded role at the Woodbound Inn in Rindge.
Matt McCarthy, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said the board has begun the search for Mitchell’s replacement.
Upon his arrival at a fire scene recently, a Winchester police officer answered a call beyond his normal duties to help save a cat still inside the burning home.
Patrolman Bryan Jalava rescued the feline on Aug. 20, and video from his body camera made the rounds on social media late last week and through the holiday weekend.
FRIDAY, Sept. 6
City councilors agreed to allow a Keene thrift store to stay in city-owned space rent-free until June.
The move gives Project Share time to go through the standard process of applying for financial support from the city as other nonprofit groups do.
The city of Keene will move forward with the tax-deeding process on the vacant former Kingsbury Corp. property, whose owner owes more than $900,000 in back taxes.
Councilors have weighed the potential financial gain from taking the property against the potential liability, as the site has known environmental hazards and contaminants.
An early-morning fire caused $20,000 in damage to Keene’s transfer station, the Keene Fire Department said.
The fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.