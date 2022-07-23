MONDAY, July 18
A man who police say has dementia was found Sunday afternoon near where he went missing the previous night in Walpole.
The 80-year-old man, who had last been seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday, was located by authorities shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday and brought to Cheshire Medical Center for evaluation.
A small crowd turned out in Keene’s Central Square on Sunday afternoon to support the expansion of abortion-rights legislation in New Hampshire.
The protest was in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.
Republican state and local candidates took to a Keene City Republican Committee picnic in Wheelock Park on Saturday to build support among constituents in the city as they gear up for this year's congressional elections.
"We have wanted to revitalize the committee [because] Keene is a little hard to be a Republican in sometimes," said committee Chair Anne Farrington.
TUESDAY, July 19
Cheshire Medical Center recently paid more than $1.2 million to the federal health department after a flaw in the Keene hospital's billing system resulted in at least one faulty insurance claim.
The Dartmouth Health affiliate was overpaid by the federal Medicare program between November 2018 and July 2021, Cheshire Medical spokesman Matthew Barone said Monday.
The suicide of a first responder will be considered a line-of-duty death eligible for associated family benefits under a bill Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed into law.
“What we see in this career, the calls that we get, can take a toll on somebody’s mental health and wellness,” Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera said Monday.
Hundred Nights has raised about 82 percent of the $6.2 million needed for its new Water Street shelter, and a new fundraising challenge by a Keene family aims to take further strides toward that goal.
Bill and JoAnn Fenton, co-chairs of the Hundred Nights' capital campaign for the new shelter, recently announced that through the end of the year, they will match donations and pledges to the fund up to $250,000.
WEDNESDAY, July 20
Police shot and killed a man Tuesday night who was a person of interest in the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman, according to Vermont State Police.
Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass., was the ex-boyfriend of Mary Anderson, 23, who was found dead in her pickup truck in Brattleboro Tuesday morning, police said.
SAT math scores across New Hampshire declined this year as the disruptiveness of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to play out in assessment exams.
This year, only 36 percent of New Hampshire students who took the test reached what is considered a proficient level, compared to 42 percent of test-takers who had a proficient score last year.
Granite Staters can expect an approximately 50 percent jump in their monthly electrical bills starting in August.
However, there are some simple ways to reduce your energy usage and save money.
THURSDAY, July 21
The man police shot and killed in Brattleboro Tuesday night had pulled a knife and lunged at officers who were trying to speak with him about a Massachusetts woman found dead that morning, according to Vermont State Police.
Prior to his death, State Police had identified Matthew Davis, 34, as the ex-boyfriend of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Mass., who had been found dead in her truck on Elliot Street early that morning.
Antioch University, the parent system for Antioch University New England, is affiliating with Otterbein University in Ohio in a process expected to begin in fall 2023.
William Groves, Antioch University's chancellor, said Antioch's campus in Keene is likely to remain a graduate school, while Otterbein focuses on undergraduate education.
Stoddard's goal to buy 40 acres of forest along Highland Lake got a big boost with the recent announcement of a $600,000 federal grant.
The town's "Little Big Forest" project was one of 11 proposals nationwide to receive funding through the U.S. Forest Service Community Forest Program.
FRIDAY, July 22
The City Council is considering raising metered parking rates and parking ticket fees.
City officials also announced Thursday that the revamped skate park is no longer planned for Gilbo Avenue, but for a different location, on Water Street.
A fire in a second-story apartment on Maple Avenue in Keene Thursday afternoon displaced the man living there, according to the city's fire chief.
The fire has been ruled accidental and caused an estimated $35,000 in damage, the fire department said.
An autopsy determined Mary Anderson, 23, who was found in her truck in Brattleboro, died of a gunshot wound to her head, Vermont State Police said in a news release Thursday evening.
An autopsy was also conducted on Matthew Davis, 34, who officers shot and killed Tuesday night in West Brattleboro and was considered a "person of interest" in Anderson's disappearance and death, police said.
