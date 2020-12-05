MONDAY, Nov. 30
Though Main Street may not have been quite as busy this year as previous post-Thanksgiving shopping weekends, downtown retailers say support for shopping small remains strong.
The weekend after Thanksgiving, consisting of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and a promotion unique to the region called Plaid Friday, is often one of the biggest sales periods for small businesses like those found on Keene’s Main Street.
Like small businesses, many museums have been hit with closures, capacity reductions and limitations to the in-person services they can provide, requiring them to get creative with how they operate.
As shoppers flock to support small businesses during the holiday season — which have also struggled under the COVID-19 pandemic — museums are asking people not to forget about them.
Morgan Smith, a football player at Franklin Pierce University, watched the entire Vanderbilt University football game on Saturday, but she was specifically watching for one player — Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller.
Fuller became the first woman to compete in a Power 5 conference football game.
TUESDAY, Dec. 1
More people with COVID-19 are in New Hampshire hospitals now than at any point in the spring, as patient numbers more than doubled in two weeks.
As of Monday morning, 160 COVID patients were hospitalized.
The Keene Day Care Center has reported that someone who had been at the Wood Street facility has tested positive for COVID-19.
All those who had potential exposure to the virus — about 20 people — were notified and instructed to quarantine in accordance with public health guidelines.
A pickup truck reported stolen Friday night was found destroyed Saturday; it had apparently been set on fire, according to Winchester police.
The truck, a white 2005 Ford F-250, was allegedly stolen from a home on Howard Street sometime after 11 p.m. on Friday, police said.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 2
A Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19, the state announced Tuesday, the fourth death from the county since the pandemic began.
The county has 185 active cases of the disease, 98 of them in Keene.
Waterhouse Restaurant in Peterborough has closed temporarily because its general manager said he was in contact with a person last month who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant will reopen Friday after general manager Jeff Abbott tested negative for the novel coronavirus this week.
The planned relocation of Hundred Nights, a Keene nonprofit that helps people experiencing homelessness, has been delayed after property owners near its proposed site on Water Street filed a lawsuit seeking to block the move.
The owners claim the city zoning board’s approval of a waiver for the move was “unlawful and unreasonable.”
THURSDAY, Dec. 3
A resident of American House in Keene tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting the senior-living facility to implement stricter protocols, according to a spokeswoman.
American House has alerted the necessary people to the case, spokeswoman Alyse Wagner said in an email.
With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of containing infectious diseases as much as possible, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is offering free flu vaccines at its health centers for the first time.
The vaccine is now available at no cost to patients, according to spokesman Derek Edry, who said insurance will be billed for those who have it, but the vaccine will be offered for free to those who don’t.
With a deadline looming, Keene’s Energy and Climate Committee has submitted its sweeping energy plan to the City Council.
During its Wednesday meeting, the committee moved unanimously to recommend the council adopt the plan.
FRIDAY, Dec. 4
New Hampshire should get its first doses of coronavirus vaccine later this month, allowing it to start vaccinating health care workers and other high-priority groups, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Sununu said he expects the first batch of Pfizer vaccines in the third week of December, followed by a shipment from Moderna early the following week.
A Keene resident with a New Jersey warrant on weapons-related charges was arrested Thursday after fleeing from police, according to a news release from the Keene Police Department.
Police said Justin Rivera, 29, drove away from a motor vehicle stop in Keene and led police on a pursuit until his car crashed in Marlborough and he fled on foot.
Family and friends remembered Nelson resident Winston “Bud” French, who battled cancer and passed away late last month.
“A gentleman I went to school with in Nelson ... had reached out to me and said how Bud was such an icon of his childhood and icon of Nelson,” his daughter Megan said. “That really hit home for me. He really was incredibly impactful — whether you had five minutes or 62 years with him.”