MONDAY, April 26
Machina Kitchen & ArtBar is asking the city of Keene for permission to build a seasonal patio outside its Court Street restaurant, on top of three parking spots.
The “parklet,” which other city businesses are considering, would allow for expanded outdoor dining.
Jaffrey has become the latest town to approve installing faster Internet in town through a partnership with Consolidated Communications.
Voters agreed to everything else on the warrant, too, during a drive-in town meeting on Saturday.
No injuries were reported in a small fire in one of Franklin Pierce University’s residence halls Friday morning.
The small fire in a laundry room was quickly contained by a sprinkler system, the Rindge Fire Department said.
TUESDAY, April 27
After their annual service trip was canceled due to COVID, teens from the Monadnock High and Keene High Interact clubs turned their attention to a cause closer to home.
The students have been sprucing up Keene’s Ashuelot River Park this week, including planting, weeding and constructing a new pergola to replace the gazebo.
Local police officials Monday echoed the need for more mental-health training for officers, one of the recommendations put forth by a governor-appointed committee on law-enforcement accountability last year.
At a forum organized by Cheshire County Democrats, there was also debate over “official immunity” in New Hampshire, which protects public officials, including police, from civil liability in some situations.
The bear cub found alone in Marlow has nearly doubled his weight in just a couple of weeks since being brought to the Kilham Bear Center.
Dubbed “Marlow,” he’s about 3 to 4 months old and will be released into a remote area of the state when he’s 18 months, said Ben Kilham, the Lyme center’s founder and president.
WEDNESDAY, April 28
More than 90 employees at Vermont Bread Co. in Brattleboro lost their jobs Monday after parent company Koffee Kup Bakery was shut down by its new owner.
The move “blindsided” the town, Brattleboro Selectboard member Tim Wessel said on Facebook Tuesday.
A senior home care provider plans to open a new location in the Monadnock Region by the end of the year.
Armistead Senior Care’s services include helping with household tasks, driving clients to appointments and for errands, and providing companionship.
Armando Barron of Jaffrey has been indicted on murder charges in the September killing of Keene resident Jonathan Amerault, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.
He also faces charges of assaulting his wife, Britany Barron, who was indicted on charges of falsifying evidence in the case but says her involvement was forced by her husband.
THURSDAY, April 29
Dublin town officials say safe passage for emergency vehicles and for pedestrians is prompting them to look at limiting parking near Dublin Lake.
Residents also say there’s been increased traffic from people accessing the trailhead for Mount Monadnock’s Pumpelly Trail on Lake Road.
City Councilor Randy Filiault is proposing that Keene consider removing the outdoor mask requirement that’s part of its mask mandate.
The City Council’s planning committee is already reviewing the mandate after Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the statewide mask requirement earlier this month.
Swanzey’s planning board is looking for more details from the developer of a proposed 84-unit apartment building on Route 10 before it considers the plan.
If Avanru Development Group takes the steps members requested, the board will re-examine the plan May 13.
FRIDAY, April 30
The Cheshire Career Center’s child care program for infants and toddlers, which has provided hands-on learning to high school students, is closing at the end of the school year.
The state shifted its standards to require students train for higher-paying jobs in K-12 education, rather than in early childhood education.
With the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine back in use, the doses the region is receiving will continue to be earmarked for hard-to-reach populations.
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network’s mobile teams are using the one-shot vaccine for home visits, senior-living communities and people experiencing homelessness.
After a pandemic-related hiatus last year, the Cheshire Fair is returning with a three-day agricultural event instead.
The August event will still include such features as animal shows and horse and ox pulls, but not the rides, games and other entertainment of years past, due to COVID-19.