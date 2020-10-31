MONDAY, Oct. 26
A Keene family of five moved into a brand new house Friday, the latest of Monadnock Habitat for Humanity’s home builds.
Parents Curtis and Shannon Hundley say having equity in a home and settling in a safer neighborhood will change their lives.
A pair of Republican challengers are aiming to unseat the Democratic incumbents in a two-member N.H. House district that represents Swanzey and Richmond.
Reps. Barry Faulkner and Jennie Gomarlo, both Democrats, will face off against Stephen Malone and Swanzey selectboard member Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski.
A Keene State College student’s laptop had not been recovered as of Monday morning after he reported Friday that it had been stolen earlier that day, according to Keene police.
Keene police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said the department was informed by Campus Safety Friday evening that the student, 18, said his MacBook Pro laptop had been stolen from Huntress Hall, where he lives.
TUESDAY, Oct. 27
New Hampshire health officials Monday announced 77 more COVID-19 positives statewide, along with the COVID-19-related deaths of two Hillsborough County men who were 60 or older.
Cheshire County had 26 active cases as of Monday, including 10 in Keene.
Republican incumbent state Sen. Ruth Ward is hoping to keep Democratic challenger Jenn Alford-Teaster at bay once again next Tuesday to secure a third term.
N.H. Senate District 8 covers a large portion of the central-western section of the state, and includes the local towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
Two men who previously worked together as Cheshire County commissioners are now competing to serve the county as treasurer.
Joseph H. Cartwright, an Alstead Republican, served on the three-member commission from 2016-2018, while Charles F. “Chuck” Weed, a Keene Democrat, has held a seat on the commission since 2014.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28
New Hampshire added 140 new COVID-19 case confirmations to its total Tuesday, the highest one-day increase since May.
But despite the recent rise, other indicators look far better than they did during the peak in late spring.
A Keene man has been charged with willful concealment after, according to police, he was caught trying to shoplift hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from an adult-entertainment store on Emerald Street.
Jeffrey C. Fink, 34, was arrested around 4:15 p.m. on Monday after he was caught attempting to conceal about $600 worth of items from Vybrant, according to Keene Police Lt. Steve Tenney.
Two freshmen at Conant High School have been named to the Governor’s Youth Advisory Council on Substance Misuse and Prevention.
In this role, Hailey Dubois, Kaylee Truong and other members will advise the governor on legislation, events and prevention efforts, the Jaffrey-Rindge district notes in a news release.
THURSDAY, Oct. 29
State officials are working with the town of Swanzey to make sure absentee ballots deposited in a drop box outside town hall are counted.
The attorney general’s office said the town misinterpreted new requirements this year about how the drop box should be staffed.
Four Republicans are on the ballot in Cheshire District 1 in the party’s latest effort to unseat a quartet of Democratic incumbents from the N.H. House.
The district has been represented solely by Democrats since 2012, when it took its current form covering Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland.
The Keene Sentinel’s eighth annual Extraordinary Women ceremony, held online Wednesday night due to the coronavirus pandemic, honored 10 difference-makers in the Monadnock Region.
The honorees were Cheryl Blair of Keene, Susan Bemis of Marlborough, Kat (Boyd) Pickering of Swanzey, Jennifer Dassau of Marlow, Carlie Fischer of Richmond, Melissa Gallagher of Hancock, Carol Hill of Keene, Jean Kayira of Keene, Amy Matthews of Peterborough and Ann Shedd of Keene.
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
Starting Saturday, restaurants in New Hampshire will have to collect customers’ phone numbers to help with contact tracing, Gov. Chris Sununu announced at a news conference Thursday.
For each party, restaurants will also have to record a name and time of arrival.
A lawsuit over whether to disclose the so-called Laurie list, a database of police officers with credibility issues, will continue after the N.H. Supreme Court sent the matter back to a lower court for further proceedings.
The question now before a judge is essentially this: Would disclosing the list violate the officers’ privacy, and if so, does that outweigh the public interest in learning their names?
Ken Burns has lived in Walpole for 41 years and made documentary films about American history for even longer, but said he hasn’t seen anything like the campaign-sign vandalism and theft that is occurring in Walpole in the run-up to this year’s general election.
“I have made, for the last 45 years, films about the U.S., but also about us. And if I’ve learned one thing in all of that time, it’s that there’s only ‘us,’ and there’s no ‘them.’ And whenever somebody tells you they’re a ‘them,’ you should run away,” he said.