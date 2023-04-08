MONDAY, April 3
The Monadnock Affordable Housing Corp., an affiliate of Keene Housing, will begin work on developing 60 units of affordable housing on the former River Valley Community College campus after getting needed waivers from the city’s zoning board last month.
Keene Housing Executive Director Joshua Meehan said the hope is for construction to begin on the Washington Street site in 2024.
Vermont State Police on Saturday identified the victim of what they have ruled a homicide in Brattleboro Thursday night as a 21-year-old man from Connecticut.
Authorities said that evidence indicates the shooting on Birge Street appears to have been “a targeted act.”
Walpole voters passed a budget of $4.5 million, money for the rebuilding of Middle Street and the purchase of a new truck for the highway department at Saturday’s annual town meeting.
The main driver of this year’s budget increase was the inflation of health insurance for employees, according to Selectboard Chair Steven Dalessio.
TUESDAY, April 4
A Brattleboro resident has been charged with murder in the death of someone at a transitional shelter on Royal Road on Monday morning.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mavish-Jammeh, 38, was arrested after police responded to the facility just before 9:30 a.m. for a report that someone was being attacked with an ax.
Filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin, a member of the Abenaki Nation who was born in New Hampshire, will be awarded the 63rd Edward MacDowell Medal in July.
She is the first woman filmmaker to receive the award.
New ballot-counting machines tested in Winchester and elsewhere during recent local elections produced results that closely matched hand-counted totals, N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan said Monday.
“We found that the devices accurately counted the votes,” he said. “There may have been some minor numbers that were off by one or two but those are usually because of extraneous or unusual marks on the ballot.”
WEDNESDAY, April 5
The Vermont State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged a Morningside House resident with the premeditated murder of the shelter’s coordinator, Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the day before in Brattleboro.
Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh was charged with first-degree murder and is being held by the state mental health department, pending an evaluation of her competency to stand trial.
In opening a conversation at Keene State College on Tuesday, former CNN and New York Times journalist Brian Stelter told an attentive audience that everyone plays a role in promoting either a healthier or more polluted information environment.
Stelter addressed topics including whether too much information dilutes the truth of a situation, the labeling of facts and opinion in broadcast news programs and weighing how much responsibility a news outlet has to earn audience trust.
Even as former president Donald Trump was being arraigned Tuesday in New York on 34 felony criminal charges, a new poll shows he maintains strong support in next year’s New Hampshire presidential primary.
The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll of 1,320 registered voters shows Trump with 42 percent support.
THURSDAY, April 6
The owner of a gun manufacturing company in Keene wants to build a self-storage area with electric-vehicle chargers on undeveloped land beside his Optical Avenue facility.
But nearby residents are concerned the proposal might increase traffic and noise pollution. Just over 80 people have signed an online petition initiated last month against the project.
The progress of local efforts to establish an emergency veterinary clinic in Keene is slow, but it remains an urgent need in the region, according to members of a local veterinary care advocacy group.
Keene has been without 24/7 animal care for about five years, and Fred Parsells, a retired Keene police officer, has been leading the effort since October 2020 to recruit such a clinic.
Judges in the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston affirmed the conviction of white nationalist Christopher Cantwell in a federal extortion case in a ruling released Wednesday.
The judges held that Cantwell, who has lived in Keene, did not sufficiently demonstrate that prosecutors and the judge in the case misled jurors.
FRIDAY, April 7
The Monadnock Regional School District announced on Thursday that Lisa Witte will retire as superintendent at the end of the 2023-24 school year.
Witte, who’s served as superintendent since 2015, said she’s retiring to focus on her health and spend more time with her family.
Keene officials are considering hiring a social worker for the police department to integrate mental health support into the local policing model.
The proposed full-time position would be 100 percent grant-funded using money from the N.H. Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said.
New Hampshire representatives approved a two-year, nearly $16 billion budget Thursday that would hike state workers’ pay and boost public education funding.
The spending plan, which is $2.5 billion larger than the one lawmakers passed two years ago, would also speed the phaseout of a tax on interest and dividends.
