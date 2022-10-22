MONDAY, Oct. 17
A Keene organization is hosting a Festival of Neighbors in Central Square on Sunday, Oct. 23, to celebrate the voices of people experiencing homelessness and listen to their stories.
“It’s a celebration of who we all are and what we’re going through,” said Anna McGuiness, a Hancock resident who volunteers with Keene Mutual Aid, which is hosting the event.
As peak foliage season arrived in the Monadnock Region, hundreds visited Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole Sunday for the second annual Harvest Festival.
Sponsored by The Sentinel’s Monadnock Table Magazine and hosted by Alyson’s Orchard, the day featured fall activities including kids’ crafts, games, wildlife demonstrations, live music and a chili cook-off.
As Keene residents Philip Jones and Jerry Sickels vie for a seat in the N.H. House, the two are separated by opinions on bringing down energy costs, abortion and school vouchers.
Jones, a Democrat, and Sickels, a Republican, are running to represent Cheshire District 3, which covers Keene ward 5.
TUESDAY, Oct. 18
The Monadnock Humane Society is helping provide care for 27 Labrador retrievers after N.H. State Police seized the dogs earlier this month from a Winchester home where they were being kept in “deplorable conditions,” according to the nonprofit.
Some of the dogs tested positive for multiple parasites and one is being treated for Lyme disease, according to the humane society.
Dartmouth Health is participating in a new study to examine several factors in medication-assisted recovery from opioid dependency, including how best to remove the medications that make it easier and safer for people to cease using heroin or fentanyl.
There are 18 sites across the country involved in the study, which hopes to enroll a total of 2,600, including about five people locally.
The annual New Hampshire legislative session is still three months away, but lawmakers have already started drawing up new bills on issues such as marijuana, gun safety, reproductive rights and the minimum wage.
Last month, N.H. representatives submitted more than 200 legislative service requests, even though these incumbents still must win re-election on Nov. 8.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19
Parents of students with autism spectrum disorder have 30 days to find a new school after officials announced the Legacy by Gersh school in Greenfield is closing.
Meanwhile, a review of state inspections shows the facility was repeatedly found out of compliance with regulations.
Regional planners are eyeing alternate public transit systems to better connect Keene, Peterborough and Brattleboro.
Options range from new bus routes incorporating existing programs, to “microtransit” areas that are akin to rideshare zones but that pick up multiple passengers and cost significantly less than services like Uber or Lyft.
A N.H. House committee killed a bill Tuesday that would have allowed a man to prevent a woman he’d impregnated from getting an abortion.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said the bill would intrude on private decisions a woman might discuss with her partner, her religious leader or her medical provider.
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
After receiving pushback from residents and firefighters over its decision not to renew fire chief Bill Gould’s contract, the Swanzey selectboard in a nonpublic session Wednesday night discussed whether it would reconsider, according to Chair Bill Hutwelker.
About 50 people gathered at Whitcomb Hall for Wednesday’s meeting, including about a dozen of the department’s firefighters and former colleagues of Gould’s who’d traveled from Connecticut and Vermont.Three Republicans on the N.H. Executive Council refused Wednesday to consider funding sexual education for at-risk young people, despite pleas from GOP Gov. Chris Sununu to move forward with the program aimed at reducing teen pregnancies.
Councilors Joe Kenney, David Wheeler, and Ted Gatsas declined to take the $682,074 in contracts off the table so they could be voted on by the five-person panel.
A portion of Route 9 was closed for about an hour Wednesday morning after a tractor trailer loaded with utility poles rolled over coming out of the roundabout near Base Hill Road in Keene, police said.
No one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m., police said.
FRIDAY, Oct. 21
The N.H. State Police trooper who shot and killed a Walpole man in February while responding to a domestic violence report was legally justified, N.H. Attorney General John Formella announced Thursday.
Christopher Tkal, 57, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the encounter with State Police, who were responding to a 911 call from a woman at Tkal’s home on County Road, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said during the news conference.
Plans progressed at Thursday’s City Council meeting for an ordinance that would create benefits for housing development projects in Keene’s rural district, days after councilors dropped a controversial part of the measure that would have reduced the minimum lot size in the district.
Mayor George Hansel set a public hearing for Nov. 3 on the zoning ordinance.
A North Walpole man died Thursday evening after being struck by a car while outside on Bellows Falls Road (Route 12) in the aftermath of his car’s collision with a bear, according to police.
The 20-year-old man was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Focus with two other people: a 17-year-old female driver, of Charlestown, and another male passenger, 17, of Charlestown, according to a news release from Charlestown police.
