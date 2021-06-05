MONDAY, May 31
Memorial Day, no paper.
TUESDAY, June 1
Keene City Councilor Raleigh Ormerod is urging city leaders to invest in repairing and adding sidewalks.
But the funding to do this, and a list of what to prioritize, still needs to be worked out.
A crowd gathered Saturday morning to meet members of the band Recycled Percussion and celebrate the grand opening of their new Chaos & Kindness store in downtown Keene.
”A lot of the things that we’re going to try to do here are going to be community-driven,” said Justin Spencer, the band’s founder.
Keene State College graduated 750 students Saturday after a far-from-normal school year.
“You’re venturing forward with the skills you have gained in the most challenging of times,” said President Melinda Treadwell. “... It gives me so much hope.”
WEDNESDAY, June 2
Cheshire TV’s members and board will meet July 1 to decide whether to dissolve the organization.
Executive Director Dave Kirkpatrick said while some board members have been ready to call it quits, the advice he’s received is to take time to consider the next steps.
Keene’s two Catholic schools will allow parents to choose whether their children will wear masks in school next year.
St. Joseph Regional School and Our Lady of Mercy Academy will follow the new policy announced by the Diocese of Manchester Tuesday.
Arts Alive is working with others to craft a new vision for an arts corridor in downtown Keene, after previous plans through an economic development organization stalled.
The new plans are coming with a more modest budget and more input from artists themselves.
THURSDAY, June 3
A store owner is kicking off a new shoe brand, inspired by Keene’s history and the movie “Jumanji.”
Owner Ted McGreer said Parrish Shoes will pay homage to Keene’s history of shoe manufacturing. The name was inspired by a fictional company in the movie “Jumanji,” partly filmed in Keene.
The Monadnock school board continues to discuss a proposal based on the Legislature’s controversial “divisive concepts” bill.
A school board committee will review the district’s existing policies to see if they address the concerns cited by the board member making the proposal.
Consolidated Communications is rolling out faster Internet in Keene this year.
“Keene will soon have some of the fastest internet speeds in the country,” a company official said.
FRIDAY, June 4
Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held tonight and Saturday night at the Keene SwampBats games.
Other pop-up clinics are set for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday in Keene.
Community members had little to say about Keene’s proposed 2021-22 budget during the public hearing Thursday, except when it came to increasing funding for the city’s police department.
Most of those who spoke believe the additional money should instead go to social services.
With funding from a new federal grant, the Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce is putting into action a plan to attract more people to the Monadnock Region.
The first part of the plan is deciding how to brand the region, and the second is creating a marketing campaign geared toward people who are considering relocating or taking a trip.