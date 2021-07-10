MONDAY, July 5
After nearly a year and a half of waiting, a Conant High science teacher is ready for liftoff.
Susan Rolke is one of 28 educators chosen for the NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program, which was delayed by the pandemic and will take two overnight flights on the world’s only flying observatory.
Many local communities are considering which COVID-related precautions can be eased at meetings and whether to continue virtual meeting options.
In Marlow, “we actually had more participation when we were doing Zoom than we normally did in person,” said Executive Administrator Jacqui Fay.
Drivers in Swanzey can expect minor traffic delays as work road begins on South Winchester, West and Swanzey streets over the coming weeks.
Starting this week, drainage work will be done on South Winchester Street between Denman Thompson Highway and West Street, the town said.
TUESDAY, July 6
A bill moving through Congress to fund infrastructure across the country contains projects in Swanzey and Keene.
The money would improve trails in Swanzey, and fix a bridge and add a connection to the Cheshire Rail Trail in Keene.
A competitive lumberjack from Walpole is headed to the national semifinals in the Stihl Timbersports contest.
Trevor Beaudry has been to the semifinals three times before, but is hoping this is his year to reach the finals.
A Fitzwilliam resident suffered minor injuries Monday in a fire that caused significant damage to a home on Rhododendron Drive, the town’s fire chief said.
The resident had to go through smoke and heat to exit the house but did not need to be taken to the hospital, Chief Adam Dubriske said.
WEDNESDAY, July 7
The tenants of a downtown Hinsdale apartment building all got out safely after a fire late Tuesday night.
The fire started in a first-floor apartment, but the cause is still under investigation, said Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny.
Members of the Keene Conservation Commission and the public are working — sometimes chest-deep in water — to remove invasive species growing in the city.
They’ve pulled garlic mustard from the Beaver Street area, and water chestnut near Airport Road.
Monadnock Family Services plans to launch a new mobile crisis unit with additional funding from the state.
The two-person team will meet people having a mental health or substance use crisis where they are, instead of sending them to the emergency room for help.
THURSDAY, July 8
A flash-flood watch is in effect from tonight through Friday night as Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to move through northern New England.
The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to southern and central New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service.
A Peterborough woman suffered critical injuries when her SUV collided with a tractor trailer on Route 12 in Keene near Wyman Road Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Autumn DuVerger, 24, was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center after the crash, which is still under investigation.
A Swanzey man died Monday night in a crash on Marlboro Road (Route 101) in Keene.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash that claimed the life of 68-year-old David A. Smith.
FRIDAY, July 9
The newly passed “divisive concepts” law in the state could affect ethics, harassment and bias training proposed for Keene city councilors.
City officials say they’re unsure whether government institutions can train people on topics related to race and gender.
A woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a crash this morning near the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey, Fire Chief Bill Gould said.
Her vehicle was wedged between trees off Route 12 and had to be stabilized before she was extricated and taken to the hospital, Gould said.
Jay Hayston will become the new CEO of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene in September.
Hayston takes over from Cathy Gray, who held the role for more than 25 years.