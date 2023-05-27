MONDAY, May 22
When Keene State College arts professor Emily Lambert tasked a class this past semester with developing ideas for murals, she asked them to look for patterns in the Elm City. But she allowed nature to take its course when students showed interest in patterns seen in animal and plant life.
The walled works of art at 48 Emerald St. in Keene were the culmination of Lambert’s “Art in the Community” class, a semester-long exploration of exhibiting art in public areas and collaborating with community organizations to display their work.
The Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship was selected as one of 40 recipients nationwide of a competitive grant to boost its interests in cultivating biotech in the Monadnock Region.
The Keene entrepreneurship incubator received $50,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration in the agency’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.
Police have identified the person who died in a logging incident in Chesterfield Friday morning as a Stratton, Vt., woman.
The incident remains under investigation by Chesterfield police as well as the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
TUESDAY, May 23
Last week’s hard freeze caused significant damage to apple and blueberry crops in the Monadnock Region and beyond.
“The fact that we were at such a susceptible stage of crop development made this more of an impactful event,” said Jeremy Delisle of UNH Cooperative Extension.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration eliminated some, but not all, of the barriers that previously kept many gay and bisexual men from donating blood.
Some members of the local LGBTQ+ community say they are cautiously optimistic about the news.
Megan Baptiste-Field and her husband, Dan Field, founders of Bending Branch Farm, plan to move their business from Hancock to Marlborough by the end of the summer.
The couple is one of a handful of goat dairy producers in the state.
WEDNESDAY, May 24
Keene High School’s Envirothon team placed second among 21 competing teams at the annual statewide Envirothon competition last week.
The academic contest tests students’ knowledge of environmental topics, including aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use and wildlife.
Monadnock Community Hospital turns 100 next month, and to celebrate the Peterborough hospital will host a free outdoor community event on Saturday, June 3.
Activities will include health screenings and live demonstrations, information about local health resources, guided hospital tours, a stuffed animal clinic and more.
Marijuana-legalization legislation featuring state-run cannabis stores — as suggested by Gov. Chris Sununu — surfaced in the N.H. House on Tuesday in the form of an amendment by Rindge Rep. John Hunt.
The House Committee on Commerce and Consumer Affairs has begun considering his amendment.
THURSDAY, May 25
After months of discussions about Keene’s extensive downtown infrastructure plans, a City Council committee Wednesday narrowly recommended keeping the area above ground largely the same.
The recommended design — which heads to the full council next Thursday for a final decision — includes the underground water and sewer work, plus minor alterations such as improvements to lane markings, lengths of crosswalks and traffic-lighting systems.
Praise of how Dick Cate has shaped Symonds Elementary School echoed in the school gym as fellow educators, students and community members from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 honored him on Wednesday afternoon.
Cate, 81, of Westmoreland, will enter retirement on July 1, after serving 44 years as Symonds’ principal.
A judge Wednesday found the Brattleboro resident charged with murdering a shelter coordinator last month not competent to stand trial and ordered them to remain in the care and custody of the Vermont Department of Mental Health.
However, the judge did not dismiss the criminal charge against Zaaina Asra Zakirrah Mahvish-Jammeh, ordering it to remain active should Mahvish-Jammeh later be found fit to stand trial.
FRIDAY, May 26
At Thursday’s commencement for Keene Community Education’s Alternative Diploma Program, keynote speaker Molly Kelly told the graduates to take ownership of their achievement and move forward with pride.
The program provides a different pathway to a high-school diploma, including for older adults who may have dropped out of high school as teenagers, said Victoria Farrington, director of Keene Community Education.
While Republican lawmakers were nearly unanimous in their opposition to gun-regulation measures in the N.H. House this legislative session, the view on the Democratic side was more nuanced.
An analysis of voting records shows that a relatively small group of Democratic representatives, some from the Monadnock Region, opposed one or more of these measures or were absent when their fate was decided in the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.