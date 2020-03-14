MONDAY, March 9
Two more people have tested positive in New Hampshire for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, according to the state health department, bringing the total to four.
Health officials said at a news conference Sunday morning that they know how each of the cases were transmitted, either through travel or through close contact with an infected person they had already identified.
A man has died and a woman was injured in a fire at 296 Royalston Road in Fitzwilliam Sunday morning, fire officials said. Five pets also died in the fire.
The victims were both senior citizens, and the woman was brought to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fire Marshal Paul Parisi.
Area service organizations are kicking off a discussion about shortcomings in local transportation services and how they affect area youth.
Young people in Jaffrey said their primary concern was about feeling safe when traveling, according to Renee Sangermano, director of the Jaffrey Parks and Recreation Department.
TUESDAY, March 10
The N.H. Fire Marshal’s Office has released the identity of the man killed in a house fire Sunday morning in Fitzwilliam.
Glenn Sillanpaa, 68, died from a thermal inhalation injury, according to the N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office.
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed legislation that will enable New Hampshire school districts to continue receiving reimbursement for health services rendered to students under the Medicaid to Schools program.
The new law will ease a burden that could have been shifted to local taxpayers.
Bob Brennan, who coached and taught at Monadnock High for 27 years, passed away in January at age 76.
“He changed people’s lives, and there were so many people he touched,” says his youngest son, Scotty Brennan.
WEDNESDAY, March 11
A fifth New Hampshire resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, according to a news release Tuesday from the state health department.
He is believed to have contracted the disease after being in close contact with a Massachusetts resident who has COVID-19, according to the release.
Keene School District voters approved a new contract for tutors Tuesday, as well as a $68.7 million budget and three other union contracts.
Three people were elected to the school board during the district’s annual elections — Shaun M. Filiault, Jaclyn S. Headings and Peter Starkey, who ousted a veteran board member and left a Keene city councilor coming up short.
Voters approved the Winchester School District’s amended operating budget Tuesday — a $1.6 million cut from what the school board had originally requested.
To compensate for the loss in funding, the school board has said it would need to make significant cuts, including shrinking the district’s kindergarten program from full-day to half-day.
THURSDAY, March 12
Keene State College is suspending all face-to-face classes after next week’s spring break until April due to coronavirus concerns, according to a campus-wide email Wednesday night from President Melinda Treadwell.
Anyone who has not traveled to an area at high-risk for COVID-19 can return to Keene State’s campus after spring break, which begins next week, but on-campus instruction will not resume until April 6.
Voters at Troy’s annual meeting Wednesday night approved most of the warrant unchanged, after some discussion of issues that caused the town to overspend its budget last year.
This year’s $1,575,532 budget, approved Wednesday by voice vote, reflects $61,000 in costs that Troy incurred in 2019 but had to roll over to 2020 when, as the selectmen put it in the town report, there was “too much year left at the end of the money.”
The Keene High boys ice hockey team defeated Oyster River 4-1 in the semifinals of the Division II state tournament and now have a chance to win their second state title in three years.
Keene High’s goalie Jacob Russell made 25 saves and played a pivotal role in staving off four of five powerplay opportunities for Oyster River.
FRIDAY, March 13
As a public service, we are now offering all stories with information about the coronavirus online for free.
What questions do you have about the local response to the coronavirus? What concerns are you looking for answers to? Let us know at news@keenesentinel.com.
One day after a post on the Monadnock Regional Middle/High School’s Facebook page stated that a student had been tested for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, Superintendent Lisa A. Witte said the student had, in fact, just been screened for the illness.
The student was told to stay home and self-monitor for five days, Witte wrote in a letter to community members Thursday.
Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities is limiting visitation with its residents in response to COVID-19.
The restrictions — which took effect last week — limit visitation to immediate family, and those who can visit will be screened upon arrival.