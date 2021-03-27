MONDAY, March 22
Former Keene mayor Dale Pregent, who died last week at age 84, is being remembered for his generosity and devotion to the city.
“His personality led him to be a good public official,” his son Tim Pregent said. “He didn’t have an agenda — he wanted to do what was best for people.”
Area school and public health officials say the vaccine rollout for K-12 educators and child care workers is going smoothly so far.
More than 530 of the approximately 1,000 staff members in SAU 29 have signed up in the first week, said Superintendent Robert Malay.
Keene will pull out of its contract with Cheshire TV unless it agrees to make the city and the town of Swanzey the sole voting members, with votes proportional to how much money they contribute, according to a letter from City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
The public access station “lacks the transparency and oversight required to protect the substantial investment in the organization being made by the community,” she wrote.
TUESDAY, March 23
Keene’s planning board is requiring a traffic study before it considers an application from a methadone clinic looking to move from Swanzey to Keene.
Planning board members and neighbors of the Davis Street property voiced concerns about traffic issues in the area.
The N.H. Supreme Court sent a school funding case back to a Cheshire County court, saying the judge didn’t use proper legal analysis to rule the state funding formula was unconstitutional.
The lawsuit against the state was brought by the ConVal, Mascenic, Monadnock and Winchester school districts.
The $60,759,958 budget passed by the Cheshire County delegation Monday night includes conditional funding for body cameras.
The cameras would be purchased for the sheriff’s office only if the county can be reimbursed for the equipment by the state.
WEDNESDAY, March 24
Walpole-based filmmaker Ken Burns and co-director Lynn Novick are tackling literary giant Ernest Hemingway in their latest series, on PBS next month.
“We just find ... this interest in pursuing these deep dives into people who are super complicated,” Burns said.
About two dozen people gathered in downtown Brattleboro Tuesday to protest violence and racism against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities, following the murders of six women of Asian descent in Atlanta.
“It feels kind of disappointing, in that it just started to be talked about now, after a year of hate crimes [being] on the rise,” said resident Jamie Tao. “But at the same time, I appreciate the effort.”
The N.H. Supreme Court’s decision to send local school districts’ funding lawsuit against the state back to a Cheshire County court means it could be years before there’s any kind of resolution, a Concord attorney said.
“Practically, this [ruling] just means the can has been kicked down the road, potentially for another few years,” said Natalie Laflamme, who authored a brief in the case.
THURSDAY, March 25
A Keene City Council committee endorsed the idea of a new licensing process that would be required for operations such as group homes, drug treatment facilities and homeless shelters.
Both current organizations and new ones would have to go before a licensing committee that would be created by the city.
A new Waldorf-inspired charter school plans to open in Keene this fall with nearly double the students it originally expected.
The state board of education this month voted to allow Gathering Waters Charter School to add a kindergarten class and increase its enrollment per grade.
COVID-19 cases at Keene State College continue to decline this semester.
The college reported 12 new student cases of the disease March 15-19, the third consecutive week of a decline.
FRIDAY, March 26
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that COVID-19 vaccine registration is opening to the general public next week.
People age 40 and older can start registering Monday, 30 and older on Wednesday, and people 16 and older on Friday.
Part of Roxbury Street in Keene was closed for hours Thursday as crews repaired a leaking gas main.
Liberty Utilities workers identified the leak after noticing low gas readings near a sewer cover during a routine annual inspection, a company spokeswoman said.
A City Council panel has endorsed a proposal for a new restaurant and amusement venue at the Keene-owned airport.
The business, which would include a mini-golf course and go-kart track, would move into a space that was previously home to Hillside Pizza and Swanzey Amusements.