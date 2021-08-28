MONDAY, Aug. 23
A new consultant’s study says the West Keene fire station should be razed and rebuilt rather than renovated.
Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard said the Hastings Avenue station handles about 30 percent of all the city’s calls.
While the region was spared the brunt of Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday, there is still the potential for localized flooding in the Monadnock Region when periodic heavy rain returns today.
The region is under a flood watch until Tuesday at 6 a.m.
TUESDAY, Aug. 24
Keene’s planning board on Monday approved a proposal for the Hundred Nights shelter and resource center to relocate to Water Street.
The larger space will allow the organization to bring all of its beds for unhoused people and its services under one roof.
Peterborough was scammed out of $2.3 million in a cyber scheme that’s under federal investigation, town officials said Monday.
It’s not yet known whether the losses will be covered under insurance.
The University System of New Hampshire cannot require COVID-19 vaccines for students in its schools despite the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Monday.
A new law signed in July makes it illegal to require a COVID vaccine in public universities and colleges such as Keene State.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 25
Peterborough’s town administrator says the town will try to recoup through insurance the $2.3 million it was scammed out of before considering other ways to make up the money.
The town has paid the contractor for its Main Street bridge project, which was one of the scammed payments, and is working with the ConVal school district on repayment of the other stolen money.
The Cheshire County Delegation has approved how it will spend the first year’s payment of $7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, including bringing all county employees up to at least a $15-per-hour wage.
The largest chunk, $2.3 million, will go toward energy upgrades to county-owned properties.
The Hinsdale School Board approved a reopening plan Tuesday that will follow the state’s guidance on masks and require 3 feet of distance between all students and staff.
The board had put off adopting a plan last week, saying the document lacked detail.
THURSDAY, Aug. 26
About 725 first-year students moved in to Keene State College on Wednesday.
Students first had to be tested, though, for COVID-19 before arriving at their dorms.
Former employees of Koffee Kup Bakery still have not received more than $800,000 in unused paid time off that a judge said they’re entitled to.
A court-appointed official says those payments, which also affect employees of the Brattleboro-based Vermont Bread Co., have not been made.
A City Council committee has recommended allowing the Keene Musical Festival to use city property for its annual event next month.
The festival, which still needs full council approval, is planned for downtown Keene on Sept. 4, after a year off due to COVID-19.
FRIDAY, Aug. 27
A Keene councilor will propose naming the bridge on Island Street, which is slated for a move, after former mayor Dale Pregent.
Councilor Bobby Williams had originally asked to have the North Bridge renamed in Pregent’s honor, but it failed to win a city committee’s favor.
After being postponed a year due to COVID, the dedication ceremony for a new Catholic high school in downtown Keene was finally celebrated Thursday.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy opened in 2020 with freshman and sophomore classes, and is expanding to juniors when school opens next week.
Local public schools will continue offering free meals to students this year, regardless of need, thanks to the extension of a federal waiver enacted during the pandemic.
But Monadnock Region school districts are reminding families that qualify for free and reduced price lunch to fill out an application, as it qualifies them for other benefits.