MONDAY, Aug. 3
Five people in Cheshire County tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 35 new cases reported by the state on Saturday.
Twenty-one additional cases in the state were reportedly by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday.
Members of Monadnock Regional High School’s Class of 2020 were able to say their final farewells Saturday the way they wanted: in person.
“For me, it gives this year a sense of closure,” said Julia Konopka, who will be studying architecture in the fall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy N.Y.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter the New Hampshire economy, one source of revenue appears to be holding strong for the time being.
Officials in area communities say that despite the pandemic effects, including people losing their jobs and business shutdowns, property tax collections from bills sent in June remain on track.
TUESDAY, Aug. 4
A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of New England, including the Monadnock Region.
The remnants of Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall in North Carolina late Monday night, are expected to bring rain and wind to the region later today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
A Maple Avenue preschool run by the Keene Family YMCA announced Monday that it has closed temporarily due to concerns about potential COVID-19 exposure.
In a letter to parents that day, the Y’s child-care services director, KAaron Brown, said at least one person connected with the program was being tested for COVID-19, but the results weren’t in yet.
The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District is moving forward with a reopening plan that calls for students to attend in-person classes four days a week.
Students would come to school every day but Wednesdays, when they would learn remotely while school buildings undergo deep cleanings.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 5
A person connected with the Maple Avenue preschool run by the Keene Family YMCA, who showed possible symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this week, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to the Keene Y’s CEO Dan Smith.
Smith added that the person will need to receive a second negative test before the school can reopen.
Families with students in the Monadnock Regional School District will receive a survey by the beginning of next week asking them whether they want to send kids back to school or opt for remote learning.
Those who decide to return to school will have in-person classes twice a week, and remote classes three times a week.
Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the Monadnock Region Tuesday night, with heavy winds knocking down trees and branches, closing roads and leaving nearly 100,000 Eversource customers statewide without power.
Nearly 5,000 local customers were still without power Wednesday morning.
THURSDAY, Aug. 6
Hinsdale students will return to school buildings in the new academic year with a number of health and safety measures designed to mitigate the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school system’s original start date of Aug. 25 remains under discussion, according to Ann Marie Diorio, spokeswoman for the superintendent’s office.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheshire Medical Center’s referral hub for addiction services has recently seen a sizable increase in new patients.
The Doorway in Keene served an average of 81 first-time clients per month between April and June.
FRIDAY, Aug. 7
The City Council has adopted a mask ordinance requiring face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces as well as outdoor spaces where business is conducted and social distancing is difficult.
“We listened to hours of public comment before coming to this version,” said Councilor Kate Bosley, who chairs the council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee.
Students in Keene will return to school with a mix of in-person and remote classes, but they’ll do so 10 days later than planned.
The Keene board’s decision to delay the start of the school year came after concerns about whether there’d be enough time to get buildings ready and negotiate with the teachers union on the details of implementing the new plan.
New COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire have ticked up over the past couple of weeks, though remain far below the levels of the spring.
New Hampshire averaged about 30 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, and more than 34 the week before that — up from the low 20s in the first half of July.