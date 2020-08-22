MONDAY, Aug. 17
With most not wearing face masks, scores of people protested Keene’s mask ordinance Saturday afternoon in the city’s Central Square.
The rally was the second of its kind in the state, organized by David Lheureux of Campton, to “bring citizens together around liberty.”
Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene reported Monday morning all residents and other staff members have tested negative for COVID-19, after announcing last week an employee tested positive.
The employee, who has not been at the facility since Aug. 2, had not been feeling well and tested positive for the viral disease the weekend of Aug. 8-9, according to spokeswoman Patty Farmer.
As of Aug. 10, 775 people in Cheshire County have had an antibody test, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
While antibody tests are generally encouraged by health officials, it’s still unclear whether everyone should get one, according to Dr. Aalok Khloe, infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
TUESDAY, Aug. 18
The death of a Vernon, Vt., man on Canal Street last month has been ruled a homicide, caused by blunt impacts to the head and torso during a fist fight, according to his death certificate.
The Brattleboro Police Department previously said officers responded to a motel on Canal Street the morning of July 31 for a report that a man was covered in blood, yelling and threatening someone.
After 14 years as the executive director of Maps Counseling Services, Gary Barnes is set to retire this fall.
Barnes said he decided last year, when he turned 65, that he would step down from his position this November.
Keene State College will receive nearly $627,000 in federal funding to assist students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities and those who are the first in their families to attend college.
The college is getting $364,948 for the Federal TRIO Programs, which provide services for students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, according to a news release issued recently by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that New Hampshire will participate in the optional unemployment program established by President Donald Trump via executive order earlier this month.
Under the order, the federal government will provide $300 extra per individual in states that participate.
Most local school districts, including Monadnock and five of the seven SAU 29 districts, plan to open the year with a mix of in-person and online instruction.
But all area public schools are giving families the option to start the new academic year fully remotely if they are not comfortable sending their children to any in-person classes.
About 75 people carrying signs and American flags walked from Peterborough Elementary School to the Peterborough Police Department Saturday for a “Pro Police, Pro America” rally.
”I just want Americans to maintain hope that there are people like us that are proud of our country and where we come from,” said organizer Greg Carter, “and that what unites us is the fact that we’re Americans and we share that pride and we share that history and we are united in our cause, and that divisiveness is not the answer — we need to unite.”
THURSDAY, Aug. 20
Three people were injured — one seriously — in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Jaffrey at the intersection of Peterborough Street and Old Sharon Road, according to a news release Thursday from the Jaffrey Police Department.
Lorraine Dellasanta, 70, of Jaffrey, was taken by helicopter to UMass Memorial Hospital with “significant injuries” following the crash, which took place around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the release.
Police arrested a Keene man Wednesday afternoon on assault charges stemming from an incident last Thursday, in which he allegedly ran into a 76-year-old man with his bicycle and then kicked him several times in the head.
Brian Jesse Hinz, 38, is charged with one count of second-degree felony assault and one count of misdemeanor simple assault, Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday morning.
The number of elective procedures conducted at local hospitals has bounced back, nearly two months after they were reintroduced.
At Cheshire Medical, procedures are back to the levels they were before the pandemic hit and have been through July and August, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
FRIDAY, Aug. 21
On day two of the Democratic National Convention, the Granite State’s presence was in full force.
Former Gov. John Lynch announced the New Hampshire delegates’ vote of 24 for former Vice President Joe Biden and nine for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders; N.H. Rep. Denny Ruprecht, D-Landaff, was among 17 “rising stars” who delivered the evening’s keynote address; and a Swanzey resident was featured in a clip about health care.
The Monadnock Community Mask Makers are gearing up for a back-to-school push to ensure students will have adequate face coverings.
The group initially paired with End 68 Hours of Hunger-ConVal after in-person schooling was called off this spring, slipping packets with masks and instructions for use and cleaning into the packaged meals delivered to food-insecure students.