MONDAY, Aug. 22
Amid a statewide shortage of criminal defense lawyers to represent those who can’t afford an attorney, changes to the New Hampshire court system could provide some short-term relief.
A recent order by the N.H. Supreme Court opens a new avenue for private attorneys to take on cases, lessening the caseload falling to already-strained public defenders.
As the Winchester selectboard looks to rebuild the town’s police department, Police Chief Erik Josephson, who had been prepared to step down Saturday, will stay on for another two weeks.
Besides the police chief, the department has only a full-time lieutenant and a part-time patrol officer, Town Administrator Karey Miner said Friday.
TUESDAY, Aug. 23
More than 30 people attended a public hearing on a proposed 34-unit housing complex on Union Street in Peterborough, which includes seven units that would be rented at affordable rates.
The Peterborough Planning Board heard nearly 90 minutes of discussion Monday — both for and against the project — before ultimately delaying a decision to its meeting next month.
Newly drawn boundary lines for the N.H. House have moved some area residents into new districts with new candidates vying for their votes.
For example, Cheshire House District 16 used to include the entire city of Keene and was represented by Joe Schapiro and Amanda Elizabeth Toll. Now it comprises Keene’s Ward 2 and nine other communities and will have one representative instead of two.
Keene State College is warning of potential traffic delays Wednesday, when first-year students are scheduled to move into their residence halls.
The move-in is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible, the college said.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 24
Just weeks after postponing Keene’s pumpkin festival to 2023, the organization behind the event has announced that it’s working with a group of downtown businesses to move forward this year with a smaller “Gathering of the Gourds.”
“This will really just be a community-based festival,” Mike Giacomo, the interim president of Let It Shine, said Tuesday. “We’re not really trying to attract people from Boston to come; this is about the region.”
After a staffing shortage neared its breaking point at the Montessori Schoolhouse of Cheshire County earlier this year, the school is set to reopen Aug. 31 with two classrooms instead of the usual four.
Julianna Dodson, a Montessori parent and board member, said one classroom will be for toddlers from about 16 months to 2½ years old, while the other will be for preschool and primary school children.
Representatives from Spectrum are expected to speak with a City Council committee Thursday on residents’ complaints about the company’s Internet and cable service.
The council’s finance, organization and personnel committee will discuss numerous reports of outages and service delays that Spectrum customers in Keene have experienced recently, according to Councilor Randy Filiault.
THURSDAY, Aug. 25
A worker for a Keene-based electric business died Wednesday morning after he was electrocuted in an accident at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, officials said.
The Hamblet Electric employee, whose identity has not yet been released, was helping install a new backup generator at the plant on Airport Road in Swanzey, Keene Mayor George Hansel said.
The N.H. Ballot Law Commission rejected a complaint Wednesday from an Atkinson woman who argued that 14 state representatives, including one from Rindge, should be barred from running for or holding office because they supported a proposed constitutional amendment calling for New Hampshire to secede from the U.S.
“The motion was denied due to us not having the authority to rule on it,” Robert Letourneau, a member of the board, said after the meeting. “It’s a constitutional issue, not a state issue.”
Swanzey’s fire department has installed automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) at three parks in a continued push to have life-saving tools available at town facilities.
The equipment has been installed at Brown Memorial Field, the baseball field on South Road and the town beach at Richardson Park.
FRIDAY, Aug. 26
Keene residents got the chance to air their grievances with Spectrum’s cable and Wi-Fi services before city councilors Thursday evening, and a company representative promised to look into delays and outages.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, council committee members recommended increasing parking meter rates and parking ticket fees in the city.
As the Sept. 13 state primary elections draw nearer, two local organizations are planning events in Keene and Peterborough to help voters get to know the candidates.
Peterborough Town Library will host a debate Aug. 31 among the three Democratic candidates vying for two seats in the N.H. House in Hillsborough District 33. The Cheshire County Democratic Committee will feature Democratic candidates in contested N.H. House and N.H. Senate primary races in a forum on Sept. 7.The state environmental services department on Thursday lifted a cyanobacteria advisory for Forest Lake in Winchester, a little more than a month after the warning took effect.
Officials still advise that “lake-goers look out for green surface accumulations in the future,” and keep an eye on the shoreline for any changing conditions.
