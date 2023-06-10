MONDAY, June 5
Cloudy skies and a chance of showers didn’t stop more than 3,000 people from sampling some of the Elm City’s local cuisine in downtown Keene Saturday afternoon.
The third annual Taste of Keene Food Festival, hosted by the Keene Young Professionals Network, featured more than 30 local vendors, from restaurants to breweries.
Eighty-eight graduates of Monadnock Regional High School turned their tassels on a chilly June morning.
The graduation, which lasted a little under an hour, took place Saturday on the school’s football field.
The Keene Board of Education and Partnering for Public Education have teamed up with the N.H. School Funding Fairness Project to give a presentation to the city on the problems surrounding state education funding.
The presentation, which will be at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship Wednesday, June 14, will cover how public schools are funded, comparing the amount of funding to the proportion of overall state revenue.
TUESDAY, June 6
Leaks recently found in the pool at Keene’s Robin Hood Park have delayed its opening, likely until the end of June.
The city is considering using buses to transport people to the city’s other pool at Wheelock Park, said Andy Bohannon, Keene’s director of parks, recreation and facilities.
Sher Alam Mashwani fled Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 with his wife and young son, soon after U.S. forces withdrew from the country, and settled in Keene the following year.
While Mashwani and his family came to the U.S. through the humanitarian parole process, there is no clear pathway for them to permanent residency or citizenship.
Dr. Joseph Perras has been named president and CEO of Cheshire Medical Center beginning Aug. 7, succeeding Dr. Don Caruso.
Perras has served as CEO of Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt., since 2017 and as chief medical officer since 2015.
WEDNESDAY, June 7
When the City Council voted last week to delay a decision on a major project that could change the appearance of downtown Keene, more than one member noted an urban designer’s upcoming visit to the city and a desire to hear what he has to say.
Jeff Speck — the owner of Brookline, Mass., design firm Speck & Associates — is scheduled to speak in Keene on Monday and will share ideas he said could make the city more attractive and walkable.
As of the start of June, 96 people had used a program launched in March that brings mental health patients from emergency rooms in Vermont and New Hampshire to inpatient treatment at the Brattleboro Retreat.
The program, created in partnership with Brattleboro-based emergency medical services company Rescue Inc., aims to reduce the time adults and children seeking voluntary mental health treatment spend waiting in hospital emergency rooms.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services is again predicting air particle pollution in parts of the state today due to Canadian wildfires.
Cheshire, Sullivan and Hillsborough are among the six affected counties, according to the state agency.
THURSDAY, June 8
Keene city councilors are poised to vote next week on a zoning ordinance that would relax regulations for accessory dwelling units and allow them citywide.
Allowing more of the small residences could help expand affordable housing options in the city.
James Faulkner Elementary School 5th-graders made history by being the first class to camp in the Little Big Forest in Stoddard during their annual school trip this week.
The Stoddard Conservation Commission finished raising $1.5 million last month to purchase the forest property.
The Monadnock baseball team punched its ticket back to the Division III state final with a win over Campbell on Wednesday night at Robbie Mills Field in Laconia.
The top-seeded Huskies (18-0) will ride their 43-game winning streak back to Manchester’s Delta Dental Stadium with the chance to three-peat as state champs.
FRIDAY, June 9
N.H. lawmakers swiftly passed a two-year, $15 billion state budget plan Thursday that now heads to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk.
The budget includes a 12 percent pay raise for state workers, $169 million more for public schools and $50 million to boost affordable housing.
In 2022, at least 11 people who suffered sudden cardiac arrest in Cheshire County were saved using CPR.
Those survivors and their rescuers were recognized Wednesday at the second annual “Rescuers Reuniting with the Rescued: A Celebration of Survival” in Keene.
Keene state Rep. Shaun Filiault quit the Democratic Party on Wednesday, registering instead as an independent.
Filiault said he was infuriated that party leaders didn’t support a deal he made with Republicans to pass legislation banning the use of the so-called “gay panic defense” in homicide cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.