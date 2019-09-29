MONDAY, Sept. 23
Many former Keene State College soccer players attended a dedication ceremony where the school’s soccer field was named after a longtime coach.
The field was named after Ron Butcher, who coached the college’s men’s soccer team for 43 years and spearheaded the effort to get the field built.
Spontaneous combustion is to blame for a three-alarm fire that destroyed a business Saturday night, according to Vermont officials.
The Vermont Timberworks firm and its contents were destroyed in the Springfield fire and deemed a total loss, according to a news release, and the business is now looking for a temporary space to work from.
Plans to open a bed-and-breakfast in a historic building in Keene are closer to fruition after a public hearing before the City Council Thursday night.
Joshua Gorman, the manager of the limited liability corporation that owns 112 Washington St., filed an application in July for a 79-E Community Revitalization Tax Relief Incentive for the building.
TUESDAY, Sept. 24
With the state set to begin certifying property tax rates on Oct. 1, the lack of a budget agreement between the governor and Legislature has some local town administrators and the N.H. Municipal Association worried.
Michael Branley, Swanzey’s town administrator, said the impasse has increased uncertainty in his office, with the town looking to send residents their tax bills by the end of October.
More than three years after purchasing the land, Nelson will hold a grand opening for its new conservation project next month.
Named Partridge Woods, the property was purchased by the town for $775,000 in April 2016, in partnership with the Harris Center for Conservation Education.
A month after an auctioneer opened a new space in Keene after a fire destroyed his Swanzey business early last year, his brother says he’s owed $90,000 for construction on the property.
Mike Pappas, owner of Mike Pappas Contracting, filed suit against Knotty Pine Antique Market Inc. in Cheshire County Superior Court Sept. 4.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu reached a budget compromise with Democratic legislative leaders Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
If the Legislature does not pass the budget compromise deal today, the state would need another continuing resolution to stay open after the current one expires Monday, Sept. 30.
Though Elm City leaders are putting considerable thought behind how to use 5G, at least two Keene officials do not expect to see it arrive locally any time soon.
The jump from 4G to 5G — the fifth generation of cellular service in download speed and other practical applications — could drastically change how consumers and municipalities operate.
A public hearing on a proposal to reduce the Marlow School District’s 2019-20 budget has been scheduled for Monday.
The hearing was planned after town residents petitioned the Marlow School Board for a special meeting to try to lower the budget by $250,000.
THURSDAY, Sept. 26
A crowd of 900 voters greeted Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren upon her return to the Elm City Wednesday night, with the Bay State senator weaving humor and her personal story in amongst her policy priorities.
Warren mainly focused on health care, anti-corruption legislation and her wealth tax, which would take two cents from every dollar of wealth once someone’s fortune exceeds $50 million.
Zachariah A. McAllister — the Vermont man accused of fleeing police, crashing his car and triggering a lockdown in Walpole earlier this month — was charged Monday in federal court with selling fentanyl.
McAllister also faces charges in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts state courts.
A new trial is scheduled for next month in the case of a man convicted of animal cruelty after housing 52 Labrador retrievers in unsanitary conditions at his Marlborough home.
John Riggieri’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 16, according to court records.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Keene police say the Marlow man whose body was found on the bike path earlier this week is Joseph L. Leech, 39.
Police do not consider his death suspicious, and the state medical examiner is investigating how he died.
Cheshire County needs some economic help, with low job growth and low population growth, a state official said during a forum this week.
But there are bright spots: More people are moving here from within the state, and more young adults are settling in Keene.