MONDAY, March 30
The state health department announced Sunday evening that a third New Hampshire resident has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease.
A third person in Cheshire County has also tested positive for this virus, the state agency said.
In just a few short weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has altered daily life for many across the Monadnock Region.
Tiffany Rogers of Swanzey said she was laid off from her job at an auto dealership more than a week ago, though expects to be rehired after the crisis passes.
One person was injured in a garage fire in Keene Sunday, according to the city’s fire department.
One of the occupants of the home was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for minor burns and smoke inhalation, officials said.
TUESDAY, March 31
As they work to enforce Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, police agencies in New Hampshire are focusing on education rather than criminal or civil penalties.
Helping people understand the order and its importance is a higher priority than enforcement at this point, said Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
New Hampshire officials on Monday released data on the specific communities where people live who have tested positive for COVID-19.
In Cheshire County, the three confirmed cases involve residents of Harrisville, Marlborough and Swanzey.
As the number of known COVID-19 cases grows to more than 300 in New Hampshire, the governor has announced new measures to help residents cope.
Following the passage of the federal stimulus package last week, Sununu said the state’s minimum unemployment benefits will increase from $32 to $168 per week.
WEDNESDAY, April 1
Dartmouth-Hitchcock has opened two phase-3 clinical trials to help gauge the effectiveness of an anti-viral medication for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday night.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon is one of about 95 sites globally conducting trials of the drug remdesivir.
A resident of Crotched Mountain’s adult program died Sunday from complications of COVID-19, and two other residents and three staff members also have the disease, according to spokesman David Johnson.
The resident who died was a 46-year-old man who lived on Crotched Mountain’s Greenfield campus, in the adult group home where the five others work or reside, he said.
Vermont’s official tally for deaths among COVID-19 patients has risen to 13, health officials announced Tuesday, and the state’s confirmed number of cases had swelled to 293.
The state had 21 people in hospitals with the viral respiratory disease, along with 52 other hospitalized patients who may have it, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
THURSDAY, April 2
The team at Bulldog Design in Keene has started a T-shirt fundraiser to support local businesses as well as essential employees of hospitals, police and fire departments, according to owner Joe Tolman.
By the end of the day Wednesday, Tolman said Bulldog had more than 150 T-shirt orders.
Three more residents of Cheshire County have tested positive for COVID-19, including Keene’s first documented case, as New Hampshire’s total of known cases has risen to 415.
The state also announced its fourth confirmed death caused by the disease.
Gov. Phil Scott is calling Vermonters to action as his state weathers the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes an appeal to people with medical experience to volunteer for Vermont’s Medical Reserve Corps.
FRIDAY, April 3
As New Hampshire’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, area hospitals are working to stay ahead of the public health crisis while the Monadnock Region’s patient numbers are still low.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene has ramped up its bed capacity to 115 — more than double what it usually handles — according to Dr. Don Caruso, president and CEO.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday announced 64 new positive tests for COVID-19, including the first confirmed cases in residents of Westmoreland and Greenfield.
It also announced the state’s fifth confirmed death related to the contagious respiratory illness, of a Hillsborough County man who was younger than 60 and had underlying medical conditions.
Unlike Vermont, N.H. health officials are declining to name long-term care facilities seeing cases of COVID-19.
In the Monadnock Region, Crotched Mountain in Greenfield had announced five cases of the illness and the death of a resident.