MONDAY, January 11
Local Republican officials last week condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday by rioters supporting President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his election defeat, but area GOP leaders generally stopped short of saying Trump is responsible for inciting the violence.
The people who breached the Capitol made their own choices to do so, said state Rep. Steve Smith of Charlestown, but Trump should have intervened quickly to stop the riot.
Throughout the Monadnock Region, school nurses have begun getting their first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and say the process is working well thus far.
The state considers school nurses front-line health care workers, making them among the highest priority group to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, along with first responders and nursing home residents and staff.
Troy Town Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice after officials received threats from people upset about Police Chief David Ellis’ presence at last Wednesday’s rally in Washington, D.C.
Richard H. “Dick” Thackston III, chairman of the Troy selectboard, said Sunday that town officials have received numerous expletive-laden emails and voicemails, some containing threats of “general violence,” though no specific threats.
TUESDAY, January 12
The recently announced COVID-19 outbreak at Keene Center has now infected 36 people at the Court Street senior-living facility, a Genesis Healthcare official said Monday afternoon.
Twenty-eight residents and eight employees have tested positive for the viral disease, according to Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
A Keene woman suffered a broken femur, fractured pelvis and a concussion when she was hit Sunday evening by a GMC pickup truck that left the scene, according to Keene police.
Lt. Jason Short said Tuesday afternoon that Bobbie-Jean Neely, 26, was struck at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday while crossing Winchester Street on the Ashuelot Rail Trail, near Foundry Street.
Staffing shortages prompted largely by COVID-19 protocols have forced several local schools — including two this week — to change the way they hold classes throughout the year.
But overall, area superintendents say their districts are overcoming whatever staffing challenges arise.
WEDNESDAY, January 13
In the days leading up to last Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, posts were made on the Cheshire County Republican Committee’s Facebook page indicating that those planning to attend President Donald Trump’s rally scheduled that morning should be prepared for more than just protesting.
On the evening of Jan. 3, the committee’s Facebook page posted a message telling people planning to attend the protest, which gave rise to a violent insurrection that left at least five people dead, what supplies they should bring to fend off any responding police.
Cheshire Medical Center is again postponing certain nonessential procedures, in large part due to the recent surge in the community’s COVID-19 transmission.
Non-urgent procedures that require an overnight stay at the Keene hospital will be delayed, according to spokesman Matthew Barone, while those that don’t will be performed as planned.
The Cheshire TV membership ousted nearly half of its board of directors Tuesday night in a meeting filled with arguments, interruptions and requests for someone to explain what was going on.
The Zoom session was the culmination of months of tension, stemming from accusations originally put forth by former CTV Executive Director Lee Perkins, who had taken issue with the way the board was conducting business.
THURSDAY, January 14
The COVID-19 outbreak at Keene Center has now infected 57 people at the Court Street senior-living facility, including roughly half its residents, a Genesis Healthcare official said Wednesday afternoon.
Forty-four residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the viral disease, according to a spokeswoman.
If there’s one thing Cheshire Medical Center’s chief administrator says would help health-care providers quickly distribute COVID-19 vaccines, it’s simplicity.
Cheshire Medical President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso was one of a handful of medical professionals to participate in a Wednesday morning teleconference with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., to discuss vaccination efforts and what can be done at the federal level to improve the process.
Savings Bank of Walpole has warned customers of recent fraudulent efforts to obtain their banking information.
About a dozen bank clients have fallen prey to a fraud scheme in the past week and had money transferred out of their accounts.
FRIDAY, January 15
A resident of Keene Center has died from complications of COVID-19, an official said Thursday, amid an outbreak of the virus that has infected dozens at the Court Street senior-living facility.
Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare — which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes — declined to say when the resident died or whether they were at the center or hospitalized, citing patient confidentiality.
Students in SAU 29, which covers Keene and six nearby towns, won’t resume in-person learning until February, after the SAU has again extended its period of fully remote instruction, according to Superintendent Robert Malay.
SAU 29 had planned to resume some in-person instruction Jan. 19 after moving all classes online in November — and then extending that period by two weeks after its winter break — in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally.
The Community Kitchen of Keene was honored with the business award and longtime local volunteer Jane Shapiro was recognized as citizen of the year at this year’s community awards gala for the recently merged Peterborough and Keene chambers of commerce.
This year’s gala was the first hosted virtually, a symbol of the resilience needed to weather the global pandemic that arrived last winter.