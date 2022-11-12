MONDAY, Nov. 7
A three-year, $285,000 grant from the Monadnock United Way will help local food pantries expand their outreach at a time of rising food costs and declining donations.
With the funding, the pantries are doubling down on their mission to decrease food insecurity in the Monadnock Region, said Sarah Harpster, executive director of The Community Kitchen in Keene.
Fundraising has kicked off for both a dog park and a disc golf course at Wheelock Park in Keene.
The final design, at the park’s former campground, places the dog park at the center of the property, with nine disc-golf holes around the circumference.
Students at Keene’s Franklin Elementary School collaborated with the Ashuelot River Park Advisory Board to create sculptures now installed in the park.
“Having our students participate in making a piece of lasting art gives them a great sense of community pride,” said Forrest Bencivenga, art teacher at Franklin School.
TUESDAY, Nov. 8
After months of campaigning and millions spent on political advertising, candidates running for governor, Congress, the N.H. Executive Council, the state Legislature and county offices learn their fate today as voters across New Hampshire and across the nation go to the polls.
Turnout across the Granite State is expected to set a new record for a midterm election, according to N.H. Secretary of State Dave Scanlan.A new partnership between federal, state and Keene officials asks residents to monitor water levels in Beaver Brook using text messaging and a water gauge.
The efforts are aimed to help improve forecasting in a historically flood-prone area, according to the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
On Sunday, the Monadnock cheer team won the Division III championship at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, beating out Trinity to earn its first state title since 2016.
Monadnock has not had a varsity cheer program since that 2016 state championship and brought it back this year — under the direction of head coach Megan Gomarlo — only to win the state title once again.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9
Polling stations across Cheshire County drew steady numbers of voters during Tuesday’s general election, with poll workers indicating stronger-than-usual turnout.
Ballots in the Monadnock Region and beyond featured candidates with sharp divisions on issues such as abortion and school funding, as well as what’s driving the inflation being felt from the gas pump to the grocery line.
All incumbents seeking re-election Tuesday to the N.H. House in Cheshire County came out victorious, and Republicans picked up one seat in a county delegation that’s dominated by Democrats.
Heading into the midterm elections, Democrats held an 18-5 advantage among Cheshire County House members, a margin that shrunk to 17-6 after voters cast their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections.
Donovan Fenton of Keene is in line for a promotion from being one of 400 lawmakers in the state House of Representatives to being one of 24 members of the N.H. Senate.
The 33-year-old Democrat defeated his Republican challenger, Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski, 58, of Swanzey, Tuesday by a nearly two-to-one margin in Senate District 10, which takes in a large swath of the Monadnock Region.
THURSDAY, Nov. 10
Candles were lit in honor of victims of Nazism; children; refugees; targets of hate; and the community in The Colonial Theatre Wednesday, during Keene’s annual Kristallnacht Remembrance event.
Organized by Keene State College and its Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, the theme of this year’s Kristallnacht Remembrance was “building resiliency through memory.”
Members of the Westmoreland United Church say that a sign meant to convey the congregation’s inclusivity to all was defaced with racist and homophobic graffiti twice in the past two days.
“It makes me very sad that in a town of 1,200 people in which our church is open to everyone no matter who they are, that someone has chosen to do this,” said church member Jeanie Sy.
High turnout was part of a number of factors that help explain why New Hampshire Democrats outperformed expectations in Tuesday’s midterms, political and academic experts said Wednesday.
Polling showed abortion rights was the issue most likely to lead Democrats to vote, while the economy was the top driver of Republican turnout, said Andy Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center.
FRIDAY, Nov. 11
The owner of 160 Emerald St. in Keene, a building housing more than a dozen businesses, is disputing the fire department’s findings of serious code violations there.
Toby Tousley, who owns the nearly 100,000-square-foot building, took the issue before the city’s board of appeals Wednesday, leading to a heated debate over the department’s findings.
Local veterans and family members of veterans gathered at Fall Mountain Regional High School Thursday morning for a breakfast and presentation by the school’s JROTC, English and history departments in honor of Veterans Day.
The inaugural event was the brainchild of Interim Principal Tom Ronning, with close to 20 veterans sharing their stories with students and listening to students speak on the importance of the holiday.
No one was injured in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a mobile home in the Mountain Home Trailer Park in Brattleboro Thursday afternoon, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
The lone occupant of the home got out safely, along with their pets.
