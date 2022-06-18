MONDAY, June 13
The Keene Recreation Center will be renamed in honor of Brian A. Mattson, who was Keene’s Parks and Recreation Director for more than 30 years.
The proclamation was made during a memorial service for Mattson, who passed away in January, on the lawn of the Keene Recreation Center Saturday afternoon.
A number of area high schools celebrated the Class of 2022 this past weekend.
Keene, Conant and ConVal all held their commencement ceremonies on Friday evening, with Hinsdale recognizing their graduates on Saturday morning.
The Keene Public Library has set up a “sharing box,” where community members can access and donate food, toiletries and other items.
Roger Weinreich, the owner of Good Fortune Jewelry & Pawn in Keene, donated the box to the library. He said these boxes provide an alternative way for people to pick up necessities, in a less public way than visiting a food pantry.
TUESDAY, June 14
A new plaque will correct the Brattleboro Civil War monument to recognize the service of Black soldiers, as well as of substitute soldiers who served in place of wealthier town residents.
Joe Rivers, a history teacher at Brattleboro Area Middle School, worked with his students to establish an accurate number of Brattleboro citizens who served in the Civil War.
The Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office plans to outfit all of its deputies with body-worn cameras this summer with the help of state funding recently approved by the N.H. Executive Council.
The Keene Police Department, the Langdon Police Department and the Hinsdale Police Department were also awarded grants from the Executive Council for body cameras.
The long-planned Hampton Inn & Suites hotel on Key Road in Keene is scheduled to open in July, pending a final building inspection, the facility’s developer said Monday.
Plans for the hotel have been in the works for about 15 years.
WEDNESDAY, June 15
Cheshire Village Pizza and Elm City Brewing Co. — two longtime restaurants in Keene — were sold to new owners in May.
”This business has a history of 37 years of success; it has a really good reputation and a really good customer base,” said Khaled Alkhatib, who bought Cheshire Village Pizza in May.
While there was significant attention to reducing property taxes this legislative session, the average homeowner may not see much relief in the short term.
The first of two property-tax-bill installments is due next month in Keene and other municipalities across the state.
Keene residents will have a chance Thursday to voice their thoughts on a proposed amendment to city housing codes that would allow for more residential units above commercial buildings near downtown.
A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
THURSDAY, June 16
A blood disorder that Westmoreland artist Yuan Pan has lived with for more than a decade has transformed into a type of cancer called myelofibrosis.
Now Pan, who taught art and graphic design for nearly two decades at Keene State, is looking for a match for a stem cell transplant that could cure him.
The Keene Family YMCA, Keene Public Library and other area organizations will celebrate Juneteenth this weekend.
Juneteenth, which became a recognized federal holiday last year, is celebrated annually on June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of people in slavery in the United States.
Skyrocketing energy costs were front and center at the N.H. Executive Council meeting Wednesday.
Gov. Chris Sununu promised to examine whether the state could create its own program for helping consumers pay their electrical bills.
FRIDAY, June 17
The N.H. Executive Council approved a $300,000 grant for an energy-efficient biomass boiler system at 310 Marlboro St. as part of a project to add dozens of apartments or condos to the Keene building.
Designers are looking at constructing up to three additional floors on top of what’s now a two-story building, said architect and developer Randall Walter.
With Brattleboro and other Vermont communities welcoming Afghan refugees, a new collaboration is providing access to halal-certified chicken.
For meat to be considered halal for people who practice Islam, it must follow certain guidelines. Before the new partnership, there were no halal food suppliers in the Brattleboro area, said Tom Brewton of Food Connects, one of the partners.
Keene city councilors Thursday advanced a proposed change to housing codes that would allow residential units above commercial buildings near downtown.
Councilors also approved a roughly $65 million budget for 2022-23, which is expected to increase the city’s tax rate by less than 1 percent.