MONDAY, Aug. 7
The 83rd Cheshire Fair concluded its four-day run on Sunday.
Russ Fiorey, Cheshire Fair treasurer, estimated that just under 25,000 people attended the fair to make for an “above average year.”
Putnam Park in Peterborough was buzzing this past weekend, with more than 80 people congregating for a festival honoring the late political activist Doris “Granny D” Haddock of Dublin.
Granny D is known for walking 3,200 miles from Pasadena, Calif., to Washington, D.C., at age 89 to advocate for campaign finance reform.
Peterborough town officials are pushing for more housing in the region amid a staggeringly low rental vacancy rate and a worker shortage.
Carol Nelson, co-chair of the Peterborough Affordable Housing Committee, sees promise in housing projects set to go before Peterborough’s planning board.
TUESDAY, Aug. 8
Initial work to renovate and consolidate Monadnock Regional School District elementary schools is slated for this summer and fall, according to school board Chair Scott Peters.
Peters said recently that the district was expected to close on a $21.5 million bond for the project this week.
Former state senator Jay Kahn announced his campaign for mayor of Keene on Monday evening, in front of a crowd of about 100 people at the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
Kahn said Keene needs a leader who will help the city transition into the next decade.
Catalytic converters, an expensive part in motor vehicles’ exhaust systems, are increasingly being targeted by thieves, leaving the vehicle owner with high repair costs.
A bill sponsored by N.H. Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, and signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu last week, seeks to target this problem by making it harder to profit from the stolen device.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9
Members of the Keene Fire Department’s hazmat team assisted their Vermont counterparts during two 48-hour deployments following severe flooding in July.
The team helped identify unknown chemicals in a flooded basement and investigated suspected radioactive material in a barrel, among other work.
Keene’s quest to breathe new life into Patricia T. Russell Park is nearing its conclusion, as the city’s contractor applies the finishing touches.
Andy Bohannon, Keene’s parks, recreation and facilities director, estimates the revitalized park will reopen either later this month or in September.
Gov. Chris Sununu has signed into law a bill, sponsored by Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, to increase the penalty for repeat “peeping Tom” crimes and similar violations.
“I’m honestly so proud of this,” Rhodes said. “It’s a win for the victims of these crimes.”
THURSDAY, Aug. 10
State and local officials, telecom leaders and advocates for high-speed Internet gathered at Keene State Wednesday to review the state’s efforts to expand the reach of high-speed Internet to underserved communities and residents.
“When we think about the ‘digital divide’ in New Hampshire and the whole country, we have two problems to solve,” said FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel. “The first is deployment — getting infrastructure — but the second is making it affordable for everybody.”
The Cheshire County Republican Committee is planning to hold its annual Victory Day Picnic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wheelock Park in Keene.
Those expected to attend include gubernatorial candidates Kelly Ayotte and Chuck Morse and N.H. Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 315 on Tuesday, banning the so-called “gay-panic defense.”
The measure is aimed at barring homicide defendants from claiming temporary insanity because of an unwanted same-sex sexual advance.
FRIDAY, Aug. 11
The N.H. State Board of Education delayed a decision Thursday on whether to allow the right-wing nonprofit, PragerU, to provide an online financial literacy course for public schoolchildren.
The board promised to reconsider the issue after the California-based company fleshes out a plan to put its personal-finance videos on a standalone website separate from its main website.
Cholly & Waldo’s, a baby and children’s clothing and toy store, plans to open in early September at 39 Central Square in Keene.
Business owner and mom Alex Lesser aims to sell a mixture of like-new quality, thrifted and repurposed articles of clothing for kids and high quality plush animals, books and lots of wooden toys.
The Monadnock Region Rail Trails Collaborative is still recovering its trails from the mid-July storm damage, according to Mike Kowalczyk, president of the collaborative.
The Ashuelot Trail in West Keene was most damaged in the aftermath of last month’s storms, and there are six places where the rail bed was completely washed out, Kowalczyk said.
