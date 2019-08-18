MONDAY, Aug. 12
A 24-year-old Florida woman was killed in a crash in Alstead, police reported Saturday.
Jacqueline LaChapelle was driving on Comstock Road when her car went off the road and landed in a brook, police said.
LaChapelle grew up in Alstead and was a graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School.
Visual artist Charles Gaines was honored as the 60th recipient of the MacDowell Medal Sunday.
Gaines told the crowd he’d “come to terms with the fact that this is not an April Fool’s joke.”
MacDowell fellows also opened their studios at the Peterborough artists’ colony to the public.
A new brewery in the former TD Bank on Main Street in Keene is slated to open this fall.
Modestman Brewing Co. is expected to have a 100-seat taproom.
Owner Ash Sheehan also still has plans to serve and prepare food from a spot he leases from the city on Gilbo Avenue.
TUESDAY, Aug. 13
Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan are reflecting on their 40-year friendship as they prepare to release their new documentary.
They will hold a “first-look” premiere of “Country Music” at The Colonial Theatre on Aug. 14, followed by a Q&A.
The two met in 1979, when Duncan was the governor’s chief of staff and Burns was making a documentary on the Brooklyn Bridge.
A fungus that has long killed oak trees in the Midwest could make its way to New Hampshire, state officials warn.
Oak wilt disease has been found in recent years in the Albany, N.Y., area.
Peterborough-based forester Swift Corwin said it’s unlikely to spread here unless through infected firewood.
About a week after two mass shootings in the U.S., a small crowd gathered in Keene’s Railroad Square Monday.
Protesters against hate, bigotry and white supremacy held signs with messages such as “Fight Ignorance Not Immigrants.”
Mohammad Saleh, a member of the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership, shared his own experience with prejudice.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 14
The Monadnock Region lost an icon last week with the passing of Bob Wilber at 78.
The former longtime Keene Recreation Department program director spent much of his adult life coaching, umpiring, refereeing and more.
And Special Olympics was especially dear to Wilber, who coached and celebrated the local Olympians for years.
Area cyclists will see a smoother ride after Swanzey rail trails work slated to begin by 2025.
Earlier this year, Swanzey received a six-figure grant to improve the Ashuelot Rail Trail and Cheshire Rail Trail in town.
The project will convert almost 7 miles of unimproved trail in Swanzey to groomed paths.
The Monadnock Regional School Board opted Tuesday to pursue mediation with the district’s budget committee.
The vote follows years of tension between the two groups over the district’s budgeting.
The independent budget panel has to vote to accept mediation for the process to move forward.
THURSDAY, Aug. 15
Keene State College has signed credit agreements with career centers across the region.
Students in Keene, Langdon, Peterborough and elsewhere can obtain eight credits at Keene State.
Career centers offer programs such as construction, business, computer science, engineering, horticulture and education.
Planned Parenthood says barring court intervention, it will withdraw from the nation’s family planning program.
The agency said the decision is due to the so-called “gag rule” the Trump administration has tacked onto Title X.
In Cheshire County, the only provider of Title X services is the Keene Health Center, a chapter of Planned Parenthood.
FRIDAY, Aug. 16
President Donald Trump dazzled and united his supporters at a rally in Manchester Thursday.
In his first 2020 campaign visit to New Hampshire, Trump told the audience, “You’re like central casting for the closing of factories.”
Area Republicans chartered a bus to Manchester, and came away impressed by the sheer scale of the event.
A group of Dublin residents is advocating for the town to withdraw from the ConVal Regional School District.
The Dublin School Choice Committee suggests sending the town’s students to private area schools instead.
The chairman of Dublin’s board of selectmen says the effort is unlikely to move forward — at least for now.