MONDAY, May 24
Cheshire TV has gone off the air after failing to reach a contract agreement with the City of Keene.
The city had given notice in January to the public access station that it intended to terminate the contract, and negotiations over the following months didn’t work out.
At least three apartments are uninhabitable, but no one was injured, after a fire Saturday in the village of Ashuelot, said Winchester Fire Chief Barry Kellom.
Kellom said the fire appears to have started outside the building and spread to the first floor, then the second floor.
Keene’s City Council approved a major overhaul of the land use code that will take effect Sept. 1.
The ordinances will streamline city development codes and establish new zoning districts downtown.
TUESDAY, May 25
While several school districts have opposed the “divisive concepts” bill being considered at the Statehouse, a Monadnock school board member is suggesting the district adopt a policy based on it.
The state bill seeks to ban the propagation of ideas, including that New Hampshire or the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist, from any school or organization that receives money from the state.
Finding lifeguards for area swimming spots was never easy, but this year it’s been even harder because of the pandemic.
Training and certification programs have been backlogged because of canceled classes due to COVID, and they can also be costly.
Despite Cheshire TV going off this air this past weekend, both the organization and the City of Keene say there are paths going forward for keeping public access programming.
Cheshire TV lost the majority of its funding when contract negotiations failed with the city and the agreement expired.
WEDNESDAY, May 26
If you’ve noticed more ticks around this year, you’re not alone.
The number of dog ticks appears to be rising, but not blacklegged ticks — which are more likely to transmit disease — according to Kaitlyn Morse of BeBop Labs.
Students and staff were evacuated from Keene High Tuesday morning after water flooded a main electrical room, the cause of which is still unknown.
Students are learning remotely today after the water and much of the power had to be shut off in the building.
A tent rental company will pay the ConVal school district $75,000, and both parties will drop their lawsuits against one another, according to a recent settlement.
ConVal had claimed the company failed to secure the proper permits to allow their tents to be used as outdoor classrooms.
THURSDAY, May 27
Parking availability was a concern Wednesday when a City Council committee considered Machina Kitchen and ArtBar’s request to use on-street parking spaces to construct additional outdoor seating.
Co-owner Danya Landis says she understands the concerns, but allowing the “parklet” idea will help other businesses and bring some much-needed vitality.
Families lost their home, personal possessions and, for some, their pets, after a three-alarm fire in Ashuelot Saturday.
Community members are working to help the families find housing, gather donations and collect and move their belongings.
Samples from more than 20 local restaurants and breweries, musical performances, cooking demos and a hot pepper-eating contest will all be part of the Taste of Keene Food Festival June 5.
”We’ve been talking about it like the grand reopening for downtown,” said Mike Remy, a city councilor and the events coordinator for the Keene Young Professionals Network, which is hosting the festival.
FRIDAY, May 28
Keene’s COVID vaccination site will move from Krif Road to Maple Avenue starting June 1.
Instead of a drive-through clinic, people will park and enter the Maple Avenue building (formerly Peerless Insurance) for their appointments.
The owners of a Canadian commercial bakery plan to buy Koffee Kup Bakery, after the Vermont-based company closed abruptly last month.
Blair and Rosalyn Hyslop, who own Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery in New Brunswick, intend to restart operations at Koffee Kup and one of its subsidiaries — the Brattleboro-based Vermont Bread Co.
Jewish members of the N.H. House, including several from Cheshire County, are speaking out after a fellow state representative was targeted in a racist attack by white supremacists last week.
”We stand in solidarity with our colleague Rep. [Manny] Espitia and are committed to standing up against hate in all forms,” the group wrote in a statement.