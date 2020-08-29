MONDAY, Aug. 24
Six cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cheshire County this weekend, and 37 overall in the state, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
One person — a woman who was 60 or older from Hillsborough County — died from the disease, and three people were hospitalized, the state health department reported this weekend.
Multiple people were injured in New Ipswich Sunday afternoon during an evangelical event when the tent they were under on Locke Road collapsed, according to a post on the leader’s Facebook page.
Torben Sondergaard, who operates The Last Reformation, said in the video that just after wrapping up the 10-day event, a strong wind came through, causing the tent to cave in.
For the past two months, anyone driving down Swanzey’s Whitcomb Road on Sunday morning may have seen a group of protesters standing on the side of the road across from the Christian Life Fellowship church.
The church’s pastor, David Berman, has come under fire during the past several months due to a series of inflammatory social media posts on topics including mask mandates, homosexuality, family structure and the Black Lives Matter movement.
TUESDAY, Aug. 25
Keene State College delayed dorm reopenings until Wednesday because some students have yet to receive the results of their mandatory COVID-19 tests.
Classes still started Monday, as a week of remote learning had already been planned.
Six Franklin Pierce University students tested positive for COVID-19 after moving onto the campus last week.
“Having positive cases is not unexpected and is something we planned for,” the dean of student affairs said in a campus-wide email.
Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff presided over the New Hampshire court system’s first jury trial of the COVID-19 era Monday.
The precautions required to do that safely were on display Monday in the Keene courtroom, during a one-day trial of a Marlborough man accused of striking a police officer and resisting arrest.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 26
New Hampshire’s application to participate in the federal government’s new unemployment program has been accepted, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
The program allows people filing for unemployment to collect an extra $300 on top of their normal weekly benefit.
The Keene Planning Board has unanimously approved a proposed commercial building at the Colony Mill site that would accommodate up to three businesses, including two with their own drive-thru windows.
The proposed two-story building is designed for a bank and a coffee shop, as well as one other business, but does not yet have any tenants, said Ben Kelley, a partner with Brady Sullivan who oversees the firm’s Keene properties.
In the second round of funding under the state’s emergency broadband program, projects in four Monadnock Region communities have been awarded.
The local towns are Hinsdale, Hillsboro, Nelson and Stoddard.
THURSDAY, Aug. 27
Police have arrested two people they believe stole more than $1,000 from Burger King on West Street last month.
Authorities have charged Nicholas Carr, 22, and Naketa Adams, 25, both of Keene, with the alleged burglary, Keene police said in a news release Thursday morning.
Six New Hampshire residents who traveled to a motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The department urged anyone who attended the rally to get tested for COVID-19.
Within the first hour of his first shift as a Peterborough police officer, Christopher Danksewicz saved a life.
Danksewicz gave an unconscious man chest compressions and then used an automated external defibrillator, which revived him before paramedics arrived about five minutes later.
FRIDAY, Aug. 28
Following this week’s Republican National Convention, local Republicans say they are confident in President Donald Trump securing another term.
”I am hearing nothing but energy for President Trump,” said Kate Day of Spofford before attending the president’s speech Thursday in Washington, D.C.
A City Council committee on Thursday recommended that the Keene Police Department try out body-worn cameras for a half-dozen officers, a preliminary step before deciding whether to fully implement their use.
The trial period would involve outfitting six officers and four police cruisers with cameras over a period of weeks, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told the Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee.
Many Granite State voters are grappling with how to cast their ballots for the upcoming primary and general elections.
We’ve answered a number of voting questions here, including how to register and how to vote absentee.