MONDAY, Oct. 21
A fundraiser to bring a fast-charging electric vehicle station to Keene has met its $10,000 goal.
The Fast Charge Monadnock Campaign also hopes to get money from the state to help pay for the station at the Monadnock Food Co-op.
Keene’s two mayoral candidates took their campaigns to some of the area’s youngest residents.
Mitchell Greenwald and George Hansel visited the Cheshire Children’s Museum Saturday to talk to kids and their families.
A Keene man was injured when he was hit by a car in a crosswalk in the city’s downtown Friday night, police said.
The driver told police he did not see Christopher Szacik, 27, in the crosswalk.
TUESDAY, Oct. 22
Organizations, colleges and nonprofit groups will be at a free fair at Keene State tonight focusing on resources for youths with disabilities.
The evening will also feature screenings of several short films by Dan Habib, project director at the UNH Institute on Disability, that document the experiences of students with disabilities as they transition out of high school.
Federal prosecutors have taken over the case against two local men who are accused of conspiring to sell large quantities of drugs in the Keene area.
Roland Leison Farnsworth 3rd, 36, of Keene and Ronald J. Karvosky Jr., 42, of Marlborough were arrested in September following a months-long investigation by Keene police.
Keene residents are invited to a public meeting tonight to learn more about the city’s Marlboro Street rehabilitation project.
The city plans to install a pedestrian splitter island at Grove and Marlboro streets, as well as improve the Marlboro Street entrance to the Cheshire Rail Trail, according to civil engineer Brett Rusnock.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 23
A Keene man was arrested Sunday on allegations that he punched a neighbor and threatened him and others with a handgun.
David E. Brown’s lawyer says the police’s account is “less than half the story.”
Community members gathered at Keene State Tuesday to discuss ways to achieve the city’s renewable energy goals.
Julia Griffin, the town manager of Hanover, shared the steps the town has taken or explored after voters adopted similar goals in May 2017.
In the year since Montshire Pediatric Dentistry opened on West Street in Keene, its patient load has increased 181 percent — illustrating what its owner describes as a need for this type of service in the region.
The Monadnock Region, as elsewhere in southwestern New Hampshire, is an area where there aren’t enough pediatric dentists to serve the needs of the population, according to Montshire owner Dr. Jonathan “Jonny” Norris.
THURSDAY, Oct. 24
The opening of the Route 9 bridge over Otter Brook in Sullivan has been delayed until November due to some problems discovered during construction.
DOT Contract Administrator Mark Moran said the very dense soil and cobble within the brook’s channel and two large boulders at the site contributed to delays in work.
With Symonds School neighbors and parents upset over the Keene school’s new bus route plan, the administration has agreed to put a pin in the project.
The goal of the new bus route was to prevent traffic jams and safety issues for students, according to Principal Richard Cate, but area residents believed it would cause safety problems on their streets for kids.
Brattleboro police say a boy on his way to school ran away from a man who tried to entice the child into his car with the promise of candy.
Police are investigating and remind parents to talk about such dangers with their kids.
FRIDAY, Oct. 25
The teachers union alleges the Keene School District intentionally delayed early-retirement payments to teachers to save money.
In an unfair labor practice complaint filed with the state, the union says this practice decreases teachers’ pensions.
After 100 years in business, Plotkin’s Furniture — which has been on Park Avenue in Keene since 1955 — has announced plans to shutter.
Owner John Plotkin plans to retire, concentrate on other interests and focus on family.
Sunday is shaping up to be a “gourd-geous” day in downtown Keene as the 2019 Keene Pumpkin Festival hits Central Square.
Scheduled from 1 to 7 p.m., the free annual event will feature family-friendly live entertainment; games; face-painting; and jack-o’-lanterns galore.