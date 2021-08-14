MONDAY, Aug. 9
In a split vote last week, the N.H. Executive Council approved a new program to bring chess into schools.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut noted there’s been an uptick in interest around the game since the 2020 Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit.”
The federal government this year began requiring all hospitals to post price lists on their websites.
The three local hospitals were among the majority in the U.S. that have not yet fully complied.
Cheshire Ag Days shined a spotlight on kids, farms and animals this past weekend.
The three-day event was a scaled-down version of the Cheshire Fair that focused on agriculture, and didn’t include the fair midway of years’ past due to the pandemic.
TUESDAY, Aug. 10
The Otter Brook and Surry Mountain recreation areas will be closed for the rest of the season, the Army Corps of Engineers announced Monday.
“Both parks received approximately 18 inches of rainfall during the month [of July] and recreation facilities remain under water,” the Army Corps said.
Between road closures making access to farms difficult and the excess water ruining crops, local farmers are still determining the extent of damage from last month’s heavy rain.
John Luther of Parnassus Farm in Acworth said he had to dump almost 800 gallons of milk when the roads made impassable by flooding kept pick-up and delivery trucks from his farm for four days.
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New Hampshire, local hospital officials say they’re confident in the safety protocols and precautions they’ve developed over the past 18 months.
“... It’s a well-oiled machine in a way, where people know what to do,” said Dr. Aalok Khole of Cheshire Medical Center.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 11
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that includes the Monadnock Region through Friday evening.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s and not cool off much at night.
The Keene School District is sticking with plans to make masks optional for students and staff when the new school year starts.
“We feel very, very comfortable with what we have right now, acknowledging that we have the ability to shift,” said Superintendent Robert Malay.
Marlborough’s American Legion post has changed its name to honor a resident who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.
Pete Ford’s name has been added to the post, which also recognizes fallen soldiers Clarence Croteau and Charles Coutts, with the change to be marked by a special ceremony later this month.
THURSDAY, Aug. 12
A Winchester man died in a crash in the town on Wednesday night, police said.
Richard Blanchette, 67, was killed in the single-vehicle crash on Warwick Road just after 7 p.m., according to police.
The owners of a downtown Keene eatery are suing a former business partner over the use of its name in her own ventures.
The lawsuit seeks to bar Isabelle Jolie from using the “Pho Keene Great” name and to recover any financial damage to the owners.
Winchester’s selectboard opted not to sign a “declaration of inclusivity,” which includes assertions that the town is committed to upholding all individuals’ human rights and combatting discrimination, among others.
Resident Natalie Quevedo said she wrote the resolution after a swastika was spraypainted on the Ashuelot Covered Bridge last month, and another was found this week on the rail trail.
FRIDAY, Aug. 13
As New Hampshire has seen increased reports of Jamestown Canyon virus in recent years, the state’s health department has partnered with Cornell University to better understand how prevalent the virus really is in the state.
A Dublin resident recently died from complications of the mosquito-borne virus.
A Maplewood Nursing Home resident has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after a direct-care worker tested positive.
The Westmoreland nursing home has set up a COVID wing on the third floor, separate from all other employees and residents.
Gathering Waters Charter School in Keene has received $1.5 million in federal funds meant to help open new charter schools and expand existing ones.
The school is among the seven in New Hampshire to receive a combined $6.8 million.