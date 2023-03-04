MONDAY, Feb. 27
Project Shakespeare, a nonprofit youth theater company based in Jaffrey, will get the chance to show off its members’ acting chops overseas this summer with a performance of “Hamlet” in Suffolk, England.
The company recently received a $2,600 grant from The Putnam Foundation, a fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation, to fund the trip.
Conant girls basketball’s hopes of a third state championship in four years met a bitter end with a loss to Concord Christian Academy on Saturday at Keene State’s Spaulding Gym.
Seniors Emma Tenters, Brynn Rautiola and Adrienne Kennedy have endured only three losses over their four-year tenures in the black and orange.
Keene High freshman Lily Runez and senior Zoe Waters both had a historic day as Blackbird wrestlers, with each earning state titles in their divisions for the first New Hampshire girls wrestling tournament Saturday.
Both wrestlers advance to the New England girls championships, which will be held on March 19 in Fitchburg, Mass.
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene recently received accreditation for the family medicine residency program it plans to launch in 2024 to address a growing lack of family practitioners in rural areas.
The family medicine clinic on Maple Avenue is planned to open this year with the program’s faculty and other providers starting to see patients.
Former vice president Mike Pence is scheduled to appear in Keene next month for a dinner and book-signing event.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee will host “An Evening with Mike Pence” on March 16 at the Best Western Plus Keene Hotel at 401 Winchester St.
The bracket is out — and the Keene State men’s basketball team is staying put.
Keene State (26-1) will open play in the first round of the NCAA Division III championships against Baruch College of New York City on Friday night. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 1
A House committee Tuesday recommended against a bill aimed at preventing voting by New Hampshire college students who are paying out-of-state tuition.
Only students paying in-state tuition would be allowed to vote under House Bill 405, which was unanimously marked as “inexpedient to legislate” by the Election Law Committee.
The Monadnock Conservancy has announced a conservation easement on 65 acres of forest along Camp Brook Road in Alstead as part of a larger 441-acre conservation effort.
A conservation easement is a permanent, deeded agreement that a property will never be built on via a subdivision or any commercial development.
An eye-catching quilt now greets Keene Public Library visitors as they walk between Heberton Hall and the main library.
Stitched by the Sewful Stitchers, the sewing ministry at St. James Episcopal Church, it’s known as the “Exploding Heart Pride Quilt” and aims to celebrate diversity and LGBTQ youth in the Keene community.
THURSDAY, March 2
Previously slated to break ground next spring, Keene’s expansive downtown infrastructure project — set to go before city councilors tonight — will likely be pushed back until 2025, city officials said Wednesday.
City staff are pursuing grants for the project, and a delay will give them more time to apply and offset the burden on taxpayers, Mayor George Hansel said.
Voters can hear from candidates for the Keene Board of Education tonight at a forum the district is hosting with Partnering for Public Education Keene at Keene High School.
Candidates Carter Chamberlin, Jennifer Friedman, incumbent Jaclyn Headings and incumbent Raleigh Ormerod are running for three positions on the school board, each with a three-year term.
It would be illegal to perform declawing surgery on cats under a bill being considered by the N.H. House.
The measure, sponsored by Rep. Mike Bordes, R-Laconia, would carry a fine starting at $500 for anybody who performs surgery to remove the claws from a cat for cosmetic reasons or convenience in keeping or handling the cat.
FRIDAY, March 3
City Hall was alive with debate Thursday evening as city councilors hashed out how to proceed with Keene’s downtown infrastructure project, now slated to start in 2025.
Councilors decided to hold a series of workshops where they will gather to collect information about the project and ask questions.
Keene firefighters are raising concerns about the impact of competition from Cheshire County’s new emergency medical service, which recently signed Westmoreland as its first municipal customer.
Dan Nowill, a Keene fire lieutenant and president of the firefighters union’s local chapter, said Thursday the department would lose revenue and potentially personnel if the towns it serves sign up for the new service.
