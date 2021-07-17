MONDAY, July 12
A Vermont man was killed and a Maine man was injured in an ultralight aircraft crash Saturday in Charlestown.
Paul Harrison, 54, of Ryegate, Vt., died in the crash, which is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
Women’s sober homes in New Hampshire — and across the nation — are hard to come by.
Women could be deterred from entering a sober-living facility — especially if it isn’t close to home — because they are often the sole caretakers of their children.
After a nearly 16-month hiatus, Amtrak rail service is resuming in Vermont next Monday, including in Brattleboro and Bellows Falls.
A number of festivities and celebrations are planned, including $1 train fare for one-way travel within Vermont that day.
TUESDAY, July 13
The loss of part of the staircase at the Madame Sherri’s Castle ruins has struck a nerve with local residents.
“Something like this collapsing, it just reminds me of when the Old Man [of] the Mountain collapsed,” said Cody Whitcomb of Winchester, who’s been photographing the Chesterfield site during every season.
A Conant High science teacher who just returned from trips on the world’s only flying observatory says she’s excited to share the experience with her students.
For example, Susan Rolke said the NASA crew members she met offer great examples of career paths students can follow if they study math and science.
A new N.H. housing group says it aims to spur the creation of more than 13,000 new apartment units in the next three years.
In a new report, the group also recommends easing regulatory barriers to new development, protecting tenants from evictions and using federal money to help build new units and upgrade shelters.
WEDNESDAY, July 14
Incoming chamber of commerce president Luca Paris is meeting with local groups before he officially takes the reins Sept. 1.
He heard a consistent message Tuesday from Keene business owners: They want more communication from, and collaboration with, the chamber.
Rufus Frost V continues the tradition of his ancestors with a seat on the board of Marlborough’s Frost Free Library.
Since the library was donated to the town by the first Rufus Frost in the 1860s, a requirement is that one of his descendants must help oversee it.
Hinsdale police are continuing to search for a man whose father reported him missing early Tuesday morning.
Michael Aldieri, 43, is 6-foot-2 and about 240 pounds and was last seen walking around downtown Hinsdale late Monday night.
THURSDAY, July 15
A dispute over flat versus pitched roofs is holding up an 84-unit apartment complex in Swanzey, the developer says.
The town’s planning board is requiring pitched roofs to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood, but the developer says it will be much more expensive than the originally planned flat roofs.
The City Express will bus people for free to and from the Wheelock Park pool this summer.
The city of Keene says it will reimburse the organization for the service, as officials decided not to open Robin Hood pool because of a lifeguard shortage.
Peterborough plans to install a new electric vehicle charging station downtown as early as October.
The goal is to have people walk around downtown and patronize local businesses while their cars charge, Assistant Town Administrator Seth MacLean said.
FRIDAY, July 16
Keene city councilors approved new water and sewer rates Thursday, intended to help raise the revenue collected from customers.
“I know, from a budget perspective, we need the increase in there,” said Councilor Mike Remy, the only dissenting vote. “I’m just disappointed that we’re taking a whack at the small residential [consumers].”
A judge ruled that former Koffee Kup Bakery workers, including in Brattleboro, must get more than $800,000 in unused paid time off, after that pay was cut from their final paychecks.
The pay will be funded by proceeds of the company’s sale to Georgia-based firm Flowers Foods.
A map of Keene’s Walldogs murals appears to have been cut from its frame in Railroad Square and stolen, police said.
Walldogs organizer Peter Poanessa says he’s working to replace the map quickly.