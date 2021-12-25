MONDAY, Dec. 20
Ruby the goat, known locally as the “The Route 9 Traveler,” was rescued Friday after weeks on the lam.
Chesterfield residents had been looking for Ruby every day since her disappearance.
Are you dreaming of a “green” Christmas? Local resources abound for those who want a sustainable holiday.
From recycling gift-wrapping to managing food waste, Monadnock Region revelers can celebrate an earth-friendly Christmas.
Authorities are investigating a debris fire Saturday night outside the Troy Mills complex.
Troy Fire Chief Mark Huntoon said there was no damage to the structure itself.
TUESDAY, Dec. 21
Peterborough has received a $125,000 insurance settlement to cover part of the cost of a $2.3 million cybercrime earlier this year.
But town taxpayers are still on the hook for more than $1.5 million lost in the scam.
The Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson has its new director.
Javier Caballero, a cellist who serves on the nonprofit’s faculty, will take over that role from Leonard Matczynski in March, the organization announced Monday.
Two Cheshire County residents younger than 60 died as a result of COVID-19, state health officials announced Monday.
The local residents, one man and one woman, were among the seven deaths announced by the state that day.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22
The city of Keene is planning an estimated $7.4 million downtown infrastructure overhaul.
The work, which is expected to begin in mid-2023 and take two years to complete, includes sewer and stormwater upgrades, sidewalk improvements and more space for gatherings and outdoor dining.
Making Community Connections, a Keene-based charter school, has found a new home.
The school plans to move from its Emerald Street facility to 310 Marlboro St. in early March.
Schools across the Monadnock Region are closed today due to bad weather and dangerous roads.
SAU 29 students are learning from home, while districts including ConVal, Hinsdale, Stoddard and Winchester canceled classes as schools head into winter break.
THURSDAY, Dec. 23
As winter arrives, many local businesses are still struggling to find enough workers.
But in Keene, unlike other parts of the country, there’s no shortage of snowplow drivers, the city says.
A Keene police lieutenant suggested last week that people disobey the new indoor mask mandate.
The comments raise questions over how strictly police will punish people caught violating the new rules. Even city officials, including some who backed the ordinance, have admitted it will be difficult to enforce.
A fixed COVID-19 vaccination site will return to Keene.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that six more cities, including Keene, will get dedicated inoculation locations, set to open next month.
FRIDAY, Dec. 24
Loved ones and colleagues remembered Heather and Matthew Badore for their warmth, positivity and energy.
The couple and their dog were killed in a crash on Route 9 in Keene on Dec. 8.
COVID-19 vaccinations would be required for attendance at schools and colleges in the state under proposed legislation sponsored by every medical doctor in the N.H. Legislature.
The proposal would add the COVID vaccine to those students already must have, such as for polio, diphtheria, mumps, pertussis, rubella and tetanus.
Eric Stumacher is stepping down as director and conductor of the Keene Chamber Orchestra, which he’s led for 31 years.
Stumacher plans to devote his energies to the Sonad Project, a nonprofit he founded in 2007 that uses music to bridge divides.