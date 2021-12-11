MONDAY, Dec. 6
The Granite Gorge Ski Area in Roxbury is unlikely to reopen its slopes, the owner said.
John Baybutt, who purchased the business with his brother, Fred, who died last year, declined to say whether he would sell the property.
A N.H. State Police officer shot a Walpole man early Saturday morning during an incident at his County Road home, authorities said.
Jacob Gasbarro, 26, was taken to a hospital afterward, but his condition and further information on what happened Saturday was not available.
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton stayed mum on a potential presidential bid during a speech to the Cheshire County Republican Committee Friday night.
Cotton issued a call for the GOP to win majorities in Congress during next year's midterms to "put the brakes on the Biden agenda."
TUESDAY, Dec. 7
Keene State College reported 28 new COVID cases on Monday, its highest number so far this academic year.
The college's latest case count comes as COVID numbers continue to increase across New Hampshire.
A bicycle store based in Killington, Vt., appears set to open a new location in Keene, after receiving approval from city officials Monday.
Alpine Bike Works aims to open in the King Court building in March.
As Monadnock Region residents prepare for holiday gatherings and travel, many are stocking up on at-home COVID-19 tests to ensure they do so safely.
Here's a rundown of where to buy the tests, how effective they are, when they should be used, and what to do after getting the result.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8
Cheshire Medical Center is still seeing a shortage of beds due to a rise in COVID-19 inpatients, with at least seven requiring intensive treatment.
As of Tuesday morning, the Keene hospital had 17 COVID-19 inpatients, according to CEO Dr. Don Caruso.
The city of Keene recently won an award for having the best-tasting municipal water in New Hampshire.
The recognition by the Granite State Rural Water Association is determined in a competition at the Walpole-based organization’s annual operator field day.
The cause of an early morning second-alarm fire in Alstead Tuesday is still under investigation, but officials don't consider it to be suspicious.
A garage adjacent to the two-story home at 112 Walpole Valley Road was destroyed in the blaze, Deputy Fire Chief Mike Kercewich said, but the house is salvageable.
THURSDAY, Dec. 9
A city-wide mask mandate is one step closer to being brought back in Keene.
The full City Council will consider the measure next week after a public discussion during a council committee meeting Wednesday.
Despite increasing COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths in the state, Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he doesn't intend to impose any mandates for prevention of the disease.
"It's really about individuals making the right choice for themselves, taking what they're seeing in hospitals incredibly seriously," he said.
Neighbors have been searching for more than a week for a much-loved adopted pet goat who went missing from her Westmoreland home.
Ruby, who was a stray found roaming around Chesterfield earlier this year, escaped from her enclosure at her new home and hasn't been seen since.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
Two Swanzey residents and their dog were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Keene Wednesday night, police said.
Heather Lea Badore, 50, and Matthew S. Badore, 42, died in the collision about one-quarter mile from Whitcombs Mill Road.
A recent state commission decision to greatly reduce funding for energy-efficiency efforts statewide could thwart local goals to boost the use of renewable power.
The Public Utilities Commission rejected a plan that would have provided financial support for retrofitting homes, equipment upgrades and weatherization.
Forensic lab tests found no fentanyl in marijuana suspected of being laced with the drug in Brattleboro, officials said Thursday.
Marijuana was seized in two separate incidents last month, and a field test had showed fentanyl in one of those cases.