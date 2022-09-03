MONDAY, Aug. 29
Susie Spikol, the community programs director for the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, will debut her first book, “The Animal Adventurer’s Guide,” this month.
Within the book, targeted for kids aged 5-9, are 50 activities and projects designed for young readers to engage with wildlife through DIY projects and activities that Spikol calls a “tribute” to all those she’s worked with throughout her 30-year career.
The Cheshire County Republican Committee welcomed eight congressional hopefuls to Keene’s Wheelock Park for its annual Reagan-Coolidge BBQ Sunday.
Candidates for state and federal offices presented short addresses to an audience at the Horseshoe Pavilion.
TUESDAY, Aug. 30
A federal investigation into a Keene-based electric company whose employee died last Wednesday at the city’s wastewater treatment plant could take up to six months to complete, a spokesperson for the federal Labor Department said Monday.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspection of Hamblet Electric will determine whether any violations of workplace safety standards existed, and whether any potential infractions contributed to the worker’s death, a spokesperson said.
The Northern Border Regional Commission is awarding $1.4 million in grants to three economic and community development projects in the Monadnock Region.
The Park Theatre in Jaffrey hopes to match the funds for the purchase and installation of stage equipment, the town of Swanzey will make infrastructure improvements in the village of West Swanzey and Cheshire County will purchase and install new radio system equipment for law enforcement.
Keene has permanently closed the skate park on Gilbo Avenue, at least a month earlier than initially intended ahead of construction on a new Water Street facility, after a vehicle crashed through the fence early Saturday morning, significantly damaging several park features.
No one was injured in the crash, but the driver was charged with two misdemeanors.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31
City councilors will consider an ordinance in September that would raise water bills for Keene residents.
The average residential user’s quarterly water bill would increase about $5, said Finance Director Merri Howe.
Capt. Todd Lawrence has been named interim chief of the Keene Police Department, where he’s served for almost 24 years.
The city is conducting a search for the successor to Chief Steven Russo, who retires Thursday.
A federal grand jury indicted six people Monday on charges alleging they conspired to distribute crack cocaine in Keene.
The charges come as the Keene Police Department has seen a significant surge in drug trafficking from out-of-state residents, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
THURSDAY, Sept. 1
Families and staff alike said fostering a sense of community is important as students return to the classroom in the Monadnock Region.
“I’m just so glad that this year is going to look more normal,” Heather Paige, parent of 4th-grader Lawson Wheeler, said as she waved goodbye to her son. “I’m glad there won’t be masks, and just getting to see their smiles again.”
The latest work on a years-long improvement project to the Cheshire Rail Trail is wrapping up and construction on the next phase is slated to begin in 2023.
The recent renovations contribute to an effort by city officials to connect the Elm City’s neighborhoods to downtown and the business district through a continuous bicycle and pedestrian loop.
A federal judge has sentenced a Derry couple, both of whom have pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge, in a case alleging they helped Keene resident Ian Freeman, who’s accused of operating an illegal Bitcoin business.
Judge Joseph Laplante on Tuesday sentenced Andrew Spinella, 36, to 18 months probation on a single count of wire fraud, according to filings in U.S. District Court of New Hampshire in Concord. Last week, Laplante sentenced Renee Spinella, 25, to time served and three years of supervised release, also on a single count of wire fraud.
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
Keene City Councilors gave the green light on Thursday night to an ordinance increasing parking rates by 15 cents an hour and ticket fees by $5, effective Jan. 1.
Under the plan, on-street parking will rise from 85 cents per hour to $1, while off-street or lot parking-meter rates will increase from 35 cents to 50 cents.
Police say the man accused of killing a family member at a Scofield Mountain Road home in July admitted to shooting the 72-year-old in his sleep, according to an affidavit filed in the murder case.
Police arrested Keegan Duhaime, 26, of Winchester, on July 13 on two counts of second-degree murder alleging he killed Timothy Hill the previous Saturday, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s Office.
One woman died and two other people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Route 101 in Peterborough Thursday night, N.H. State Police said.
A 2006 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Route 101 near Union Street when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to State Police.
