MONDAY, Dec. 27
Local faith communities are teaming up to help people facing housing insecurity.
The Eastern Monadnock Housing Security Coalition encourages area congregations to provide emergency shelter, pairing them with housing case managers who can then help people find a permanent place to live.
Icy conditions led to Christmas road closures and crashes throughout the Monadnock Region.
Officials urged holiday travelers to delay their trips and proceed with caution, though the roads have cleared as of Monday morning.
The Florida man accused in a 2019 fatal shooting in Rockingham, Vt. is scheduled to appear in court today.
Jozsef Piri is charged with the killing of a delivery driver whose body was found in the cab of his produce truck on Route 103.
TUESDAY, Dec. 28
New Hampshire health officials on Monday announced 30 deaths related to COVID-19, including a Cheshire County woman.
The woman, who was age 60 or older, is at least the 69th person in the county to die of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, is proposing legislation that would repeal a voucher-like program allowing eligible families to use state money for private school education.
More than 1,600 students are participating in the Education Freedom Account program, including dozens from the Monadnock Region.
The town of Marlborough is looking at going green — and maybe saving green — with a community power plan.
Marlborough’s community power committee is hosting two public hearings Jan. 10 to get feedback on its draft plan that could bring more renewable energy and lower prices to residents.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 29
Cheshire Medical Center has the most COVID inpatients it’s ever had at one time, leading the Keene hospital Tuesday to convert more standard rooms to those capable of providing intensive care.
The hospital had 27 COVID inpatients Tuesday, with nine on ventilators, and is preparing to transfer nurses from outpatient departments to inpatient care.
No one was injured Tuesday when a fire destroyed a trailer at the Tanglewood Estates mobile home community in Keene.
Investigators determined the fire started in a furnace before spreading to the rest of the home, a fire official said.
Monadnock Region communities received more than $2.2 million in additional revenue from the N.H. rooms and meals tax after lawmakers raised the percentage the state shares with municipalities.
The state, though, is still falling short of the 40 percent it’s required to share with towns and cities.
THURSDAY, Dec. 30
The state licensed more than 650 new people to practice as nurses so far this month, after streamlining regulations to get more nurses into the field quicker.
The move has been helpful, but many more staff are needed to deal with the complex medical care needs brought on by the pandemic, a local hospital official said.
Several area nursing homes have reported additional COVID-19 cases to the state, amid ongoing outbreaks at the facilities.
The largest local outbreak is at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with 33 residents and 11 staff members testing positive for the disease, the state health department says.
Earlier this week, the CDC cut the recommended time people should isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to 5, saying evidence shows transmission mostly occurs early in the illness.
While local and national medical experts interviewed mostly agree with the plan, they noted there could be some hiccups in it.
FRIDAY, Dec. 31
The COVID-19 pandemic, and its wide-ranging effects, was again the top story of the year, as chosen by The Sentinel’s newsroom.
Other big stories from 2021 include damaging floods, a multimillion-dollar cyberscam in Peterborough, and several state championships won by local high school teams.
A N.H. legislative panel rejected a $17 million proposal this month that aimed to lure workers to the state through a debt forgiveness program.
The plan, to be funded through federal pandemic relief, would have paid off up to $20,000 in student loan debt for more than 1,000 people who agreed to take a job in the state for four years.
A ConVal Regional High School teacher was recently recognized with a prestigious national award for German educators.
Cindi Hogdgon, who’s taught at the school for a decade, is a force behind its robust German program.