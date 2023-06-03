MONDAY, May 29
Memorial Day, no paper.
TUESDAY, May 30
About 50 community members attended Harrisville’s Memorial Day remembrance service at the Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham Sunday.
“This is how I think a soldier would want a Memorial Day to go,” said resident and Vietnam War veteran Rodger Martin.
The Walpole Police Department is finalizing a policy for a drone it bought last year and has been using occasionally since last summer.
The bird’s-eye view these devices offer can enhance law-enforcement efforts, but the added capabilities can also spur privacy concerns.
WEDNESDAY, May 31
Jacinta Williams of Hinsdale went for a walk with her dogs along the Ashuelot Rail Trail earlier this month when she discovered her Maltese, Bailey, had 15 ticks latched onto him.
Whether it is, indeed, a bad tick season remains to be seen, according to two experts who spoke with The Sentinel. However, they said some factors can lead to tick increases in an area.
Two local teachers, Ritu Budakoti and Eric Bowman, have been named among 20 semi-finalists for the N.H. Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award.
Bowman, who has been an educator for 25 years, teaches social studies at ConVal Regional High School, while Budakoti is a science teacher at Keene Middle School.
An 11th-hour proposal to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire and sell it in state-run stores fizzled Tuesday in committee.
Rep. John Hunt, R-Rindge, chairman of the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee, said he declined to hold a vote on the legislation because there was no consensus in support of it.
THURSDAY, June 1
The Keene City Council could make a long-awaited decision on downtown infrastructure project designs Thursday and will also host a public hearing for input on the city’s proposed $67.9 million budget for next fiscal year.
Thursday’s budget hearing, during which residents will be able to address councilors and weigh in on the city’s proposal, is the last stop in the process before the council is expected to vote on the budget on June 15.
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera is proposing a pilot program in which armed civilian guards could be placed at schools to serve as a “first line of defense” to confront an active shooter.
Rivera said such a program could advance security beyond the typical measures of strengthening doors, locks and windows to keep intruders out.
FRIDAY, June 2
Keene city councilors voted Thursday, 11-4, to postpone their decision on the more than $14 million downtown infrastructure project and refer it to another workshop for further discussion.
The vote comes after months of deliberations over a project that’s drawn strong opinions and seen significantly escalating costs.
Esther Jalava aims to keep her Finnish heritage alive locally, two generations after her family immigrated to New England from the Nordic Region nation.
Jalava is planning the grand opening, tentatively set for June 24, of her Finnish bakery at her family’s Nordshire Farm on Sawyers Crossing Road in Swanzey.
The N.H. Senate on Thursday passed a bill by Winchester Rep. Jennifer Rhodes to increase the penalty for repeat “peeping Tom” crimes and similar violations.
The measure will return to the House for concurrence on a small wording change the Senate made and then go to Gov. Chris Sununu to be signed into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.