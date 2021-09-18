MONDAY, Sept. 13
Area substance-use treatment providers say use of methamphetamine is rising in the region.
Meth has become more widely available in recent years and is often being paired with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said at least a thousand children have been signed up for a new school voucher program in the state.
“You are on the right side of history with regard to educational choice,” Edelblut told members of the Cheshire County Republican Committee on Saturday.
A fire early Saturday at a vacant Winchester house may have been intentionally set, fire officials said.
The house, which the town owned through a tax deed, was razed later that day.
TUESDAY, Sept. 14
The Monadnock Region is a key step closer to gaining federal funds that would help communities recover from one of this summer’s major storms.
Gov. Chris Sununu has requested that President Joe Biden issue a major disaster declaration for much of the area after flooding from storms July 17-19 caused significant damage.
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School will offer counseling as classes resume following the death of a longtime teacher.
“She was an incredible person,” Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte said of Deb Morris, who taught math at the middle school and passed away Sunday.
Three people in one classroom at Fuller Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Robert Malay said today.
The school also has three other cases not connected to the cluster, Malay said.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 15
Froling Energy hosted a grand opening and tour of its new biomass fuel plant in Keene Tuesday, which dries wood chips to be burned in boiler heating systems.
After seven years in Peterborough, the company moved to the new plant in Keene to meet growing demand for the product.
A boil-water order was issued for most of the western part of Jaffrey after tests revealed E. coli bacteria in the water system.
A notice from the town said pre-boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, washing dishes, making infant formula, all food preparation and consumption, and making or using ice until further notice.
A judge has ruled the former owner of Pho Keene Great can’t use that name for the time being in branding materials for another business she plans to open in the area.
The order bars Isabelle Jolie, who helped open the restaurant, from using the moniker while a trademark-infringement lawsuit brought against her by Malaise Lindenfeld and Beau Gillespie is ongoing.
THURSDAY, Sept. 16
A sixth person has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a Keene nursing home that began last month.
The outbreak comprises cases among 38 residents and 15 staff at Alpine Healthcare Center, according to the state health department Wednesday, though the center reported higher case totals to residents’ families Monday.
An Alstead man convicted earlier this summer of beating and sexually assaulting a teenage girl was sentenced Wednesday to 33½ to 77 years in prison.
A jury found James D. “J.D.” Crawford guilty in July of eight counts of aggravated sexual assault, in addition to a number of other felony charges.
A Keene councilor has proposed either eliminating city primary elections or raising the number of candidates to trigger one.
Councilor Randy Filiault said the primaries often don’t accomplish much, and at a cost of more than $12,000 this year, may not be worth it.
FRIDAY, Sept. 17
A majority of Monadnock Region towns are still reporting low vaccination rates among 12- to 19-year-olds.
“These are worrisome numbers. Long story short, there is significant room for improvement,” said Dr. Aalok Khole of Cheshire Medical Center.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the Keene International Festival is back with an outdoor event on Saturday.
The festival will feature food, games, crafts, dancing, music and more from a variety of cultures.
A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after being struck and run over by a vehicle while crossing Key Road Thursday night in Keene, police said.
She suffered serious injuries to her lower body and legs and was flown to a Boston hospital, according to police.