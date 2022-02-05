MONDAY, Jan. 31
Under a bill introduced by Rep. Joe Schapiro of Keene, Medicaid health coverage for children and pregnant women in New Hampshire would be extended to some additional immigrants.
House Bill 1578 calls for such coverage to include people legally residing in this country but not yet permanent residents.
Veronika Sokol, a senior at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, is receiving recognition throughout New Hampshire — and possibly beyond — for her writing.
Having recently won the statewide Voices of Democracy audio-essay contest, next up for Sokol is the nationwide judging, where the Troy resident is one of 53 high-school students in the running for a $30,000 college scholarship.
Monadnock Regional School District voters will be able to weigh in on the budget process at Saturday’s deliberative session.
The district’s budget committee and school board were on the same page in supporting most articles discussed at the Jan. 13 public hearing, including a proposed $33,326,507 operating budget.
TUESDAY, Feb. 1
Trevor O’Brien, a former bartender at Cobblestone Ale House, which was destroyed by fire Jan. 8, has been honored as “Granite Stater of the Month” by Sen. Maggie Hassan for his fundraising efforts.
The GoFundMe that O’Brien created to help employees and tenants of the Keene building at 151 Main St. has collected almost $20,000 to date.
Under a proposal heard Monday in a N.H. Senate committee, voters would consider redefining who is allowed to cast ballots in the state.
The measure would ask voters to change the N.H. constitution to require that people have “primary residence” where they vote, rather than a “domicile,” and add a U.S. citizenship requirement, which is already mandated in state law.
Keene officials are set to consider extending the city’s mask mandate, which must be reviewed at least every 60 days, at a City Council meeting Thursday.
Keene police have received 25 reports of noncompliance since the mandate was enacted last month, but have not penalized any person or business.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 2
The owner of 147 Main St. in Keene, destroyed by fire last month, is moving forward with plans to demolish the structure, according to documents filed with the city.
The Historic District Commission is slated to consider the application for the demolition of the building, which housed Cobblestone Ale House as well as two other businesses and several second-story apartments, at its meeting on Feb. 16.
Downtown Keene will be turned into a winter wonderland this Saturday with the return of the annual Ice & Snow Festival.
Chock-full of free outdoor activities, this year’s festival will feature a 40-foot snow slide, campfires and s’mores, ice sculptures, and plenty of competitions and games.
Cheshire Medical Center reported Tuesday its first decline in a month in the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the area has seen the peak of the latest surge in cases, according to President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso.
THURSDAY, Feb. 3
Bureaucratic delays and negotiations are among the issues holding up a deal for Cheshire County to acquire the Keene-based DiLuzio Ambulance Service.
The county announced its intention to take over the local EMS provider late last year, saying the move follows years of discussions with first responders about the financial strain and personnel shortages in that sector.
The former Westmoreland clerk convicted of embezzling town funds agreed last year to pay $48,500 to resolve a lawsuit the selectboard had brought against her, according to a settlement unsealed Wednesday.
Cindi H. Adler pleaded guilty last month to multiple felony charges connected to those allegations.
New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive concepts” law, governing what public schools may teach, is getting renewed attention.
State legislators are considering whether to expand it, revoke it, or leave it alone.
FRIDAY, Feb. 4
Keene city councilors voted to extend the city’s indoor mask mandate Thursday night, but this time there’s a focus on public awareness rather than enforcement.
Citing data that indicate COVID-19 infections in the region are falling, multiple councilors said they hope to rescind the ordinance within a couple months.
The N.H. Senate on Thursday rejected an effort to place exceptions for rape, incest, and fatal fetal anomalies to the 24-week abortion ban.
Senators approved and sent to the House a bill that would ease the ban’s requirement for an ultrasound procedure before an abortion.
After months of adhering to its strictest visitor policy, Cheshire Medical will now allow visitors for certain patients who do not have COVID-19.
“The policy shift really recognizes that the pandemic is likely here for some time and that visitors play a significant role in the healing process for our patients,” said a spokesperson.