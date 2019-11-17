MONDAY, Nov. 11
Police say a 22-year-old man who appeared intoxicated and confused was stabbed after kicking in the door to a home in Keene Sunday evening.
The man was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center; no charges have been filed at this time.
Work on the West Street Dam in Keene has been delayed until 2024.
The dam, which has been listed as “deficient” by the state, will either be repaired or removed.
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg drew hundreds to Walpole Sunday as part of a four-day bus tour in New Hampshire.
On Friday, Buttigieg unveiled a $1.6 trillion economic plan to address affordable housing, child care and education.
TUESDAY, Nov. 12
The Keene Serenity Center now has its first car to help bring people in recovery to treatment.
The 2019 Dodge Journey worth $24,000 was donated by Keene Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, whose owner, Mike Korpi, said the gift was his way of helping those affected by the drug epidemic.
About 100 people turned out in Swanzey Monday to honor veterans and commemorate its designation as a “Purple Heart Town.”
At least 13 current or former Swanzey residents with Purple Hearts had been identified as of Monday.
One person was injured when a small homemade destructive device was detonated in Brattleboro Monday morning, according to police, who said there’s no safety concern for the public.
The person was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was treated and released, police said.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13
Travis Flagg “successfully ended my baseball career, as I am no longer a member of the Franklin Pierce baseball team,” Alejandro Lopez-Wheeler said in court Tuesday, of the December 2018 assault that put him in the hospital for weeks.
Flagg was sentenced to 120 days in jail with two years’ probation, 50 hours community service, was ordered to undergo anger management and drug/alcohol evaluations and was sentenced to a 245-day suspended sentence, which will hang over him for three years and could be imposed if he breaks the law again.
New Hampshire’s efforts to prevent lung cancer earned the state high marks in the latest report from the American Lung Association.
Released Wednesday morning, the second-annual State of Lung Cancer examined the toll of lung cancer throughout the nation, as well as steps each state can take to better protect its residents from the disease.
Vermont State Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a silver pickup truck that was passing through the Route 103 area in Rockingham on Nov. 1 near the time Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston was shot to death.
The vehicle’s occupant or occupants may have witnessed what happened, police said in a news release.
THURSDAY, Nov. 14
A state legislative committee studying student violence against school employees has issued recommendations aimed at improving the reporting of such incidents.
The Keene School District has seen an increase in reported workplace injuries in recent years, according to data cited by the Keene Education Association and confirmed by the district. But it’s not entirely clear what the numbers represent.
Police say John J. “Johnny” Green, 18, committed an armed robbery in Winchester less than a week before being implicated in a similar crime in Brattleboro.
Winchester police learned of Green’s whereabouts this week, after Brattleboro police arrested him and another man in connection with an alleged robbery Saturday.
A 34-year-old man faces charges after witnesses reported him jumping on cars and smashing a windshield on Putney Road in Brattleboro Wednesday and then throwing punches at two officers, police said.
Tyler Smith Jr., whose hometown was not listed in a news release from police, is charged with disorderly conduct, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.
FRIDAY, Nov. 15
The pitch for free morning parking in downtown Keene is still on the table after an advocate of the idea made the case before a City Council committee Thursday.
The Keene Downtown Group says the aim is to boost traffic to downtown businesses by making parking free between 8 and 11 a.m.
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, area food pantries have been busy getting turkey dinners ready for their neighbors in need.
Last year, The Community Kitchen in Keene delivered more than 1,500 dinners to people in the area.
This week, Franklin Pierce University announced its new Institute for Climate Action.
“... We hope to focus our efforts on finding and implementing solutions that address the climate crisis,” President Kim Mooney said in a news release.