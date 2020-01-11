MONDAY, Jan. 6
Financial challenges have led Brattleboro Retreat officials to consider scaling back or even closing.
The announcement from Retreat President and CEO Louis Josephson came after Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith denied the organization additional state aid.
When a Keene couple was iced out of their rehearsal dinner location, a local restaurateur came to the rescue.
With 30-plus guests on the way, Luca Paris rallied his staff to host a special dinner Monday night
Police have charged a Keene man in connection with graffiti found on several city businesses last month.
Jake Tarpley faces three misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, with more pending, according to Keene police.
TUESDAY, Jan. 7
The Brattleboro Retreat’s uncertain future has raised concerns among local mental health providers.
If it were to close, “our ability to provide timely and effective mental health care would be dramatically impaired,” said Gary Barnes of Maps Counseling Services in Keene.
A mattress fire at a Keene apartment Monday night caused an estimated $25,000 in damage, fire officials said.
The building’s sprinkler system helped contain and extinguish the fire.
The Keene Swamp Bats didn’t have to look beyond their own dugout to find their next head coach.
Assistant head coach Shaun McKenna has been tapped to lead the team this summer.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8
Rindge was recently awarded thousands of dollars in grants to help conserve a large parcel of land in town.
Protecting the Rindge Stone and Gravel parcel would establish an uninterrupted connection to other conserved areas, including Converse Meadow, Annett State Forest and Massachusetts Audubon’s Wildwood Camp.
A legal dispute over a controversial zoning amendment in Peterborough has been resolved.
That means one of the zoning ordinances that voters did not overturn in May — after the voting threshold was raised to 66.6 percent — will be dissolved after all.
A Weare man faces a number of charges after he allegedly led police on a 25-mile pursuit on Interstate 91 in Vermont early this morning.
Police say they stopped the BMW Benjamin Ecklund was driving with spike strips and allege he was driving under the influence.
THURSDAY, Jan. 9
A Keene man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday after admitting he supplied the drugs that caused a woman’s fatal overdose in the city in 2018.
Ryan Syrjamaki, 41, was accused of providing the fentanyl that caused the death of Abigail Fish, 29.
A judge has denied the Monadnock school district’s request for an injunction to stop the Keene School District from changing the schedule at the Cheshire Career Center.
The two districts are headed to arbitration, after Monadnock officials argued that pushing back the start time at the center would hurt their students who attend classes there.
Administrators have proposed a $69.2 million budget for the Keene School District, which includes increases for special education tuition and new positions.
The public will have a chance to comment on the budget at a hearing Tuesday night at Keene High School.
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
The N.H. Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would raise the age for buying, using or possessing tobacco products in the state to 21.
Senate Bill 248 would align state rules on buying the products — including e-cigarettes — with recently changed federal law.
Along with the tradition of honoring an area business and resident at its annual gala Thursday night, the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce added a new accolade to the celebration.
The President’s Award, given this year to the organizers of Keene’s Walldogs festival, honors “something which has a broad, transformative and lasting effect.”
In a unique move with a quick turnaround, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign began airing Keene-specific YouTube ads Wednesday.
The spot for the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., includes footage from his rally at The Colonial Theatre in the Elm City last week.