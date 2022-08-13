MONDAY, Aug. 8
Animal shows, rides, comedy routines and more made up the 82nd annual Cheshire Fair, which organizers and visitors indicated had a strong turnout after a lower-attended event last year.
Near the fair’s end on Sunday, the parking area was packed with vehicles as visitors held out through the rain and filled the grandstand for a demolition derby later that evening.
The owner of the Fitzwilliam Inn is proposing to continue running the inn with an added focus of hosting guests recovering from alcohol and drug addiction who have already completed medical and rehabilitation programs.
Chelley Tighe said she put the inn up for sale in July 2019, but with no success she pulled it off the real estate market in April and developed her current plans.
TUESDAY, Aug. 9
There’s pollution in the water at the Rindge Hannaford, but the N.H. Department of Environmental Services doesn’t know where it’s coming from.
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found in the groundwater at levels above state standards during well testing at the Route 202 grocery store in 2019, 2020 and 2021, DES records state. But to date, the agency hasn’t been able to identify the contamination’s source.
N.H. Sen. Tom Sherman brought his campaign for governor to the Monadnock Region on Monday, meeting with local people and stressing the need to protect reproductive rights, boost public education and increase the supply of housing.
The Rye Democrat has been campaigning across the state and trying to gain ground on three-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.
The City Council is poised to consider a request from one of its members that Keene ask state legislators to ban bullets designed to penetrate bulletproof armor.
If approved, Keene’s resolution would be sent to all state elected officials, asking for legislation that would outlaw owning, storing, selling, distributing or manufacturing any armor-piercing bullet in New Hampshire.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 10
A proposal before Keene’s planning board seeks to construct 26 housing units on 3½ acres of land on Drummer Road, north of Route 9.
The landowner, Christopher Farris of Epping, said he hasn’t yet decided whether to sell the buildings as condos or rent them out.
Almost 30 years later, a key member of the “Jumanji” team returned to Keene for the first time since working on the film.
Dan Sissons, the movie’s prop master, traveled to the city on July 30 as part of a full weekend of “Jumanji”-related stops throughout the Northeast.
The food pantry run by the Community Church of West Swanzey will close temporarily after its director resigned last week.
Gert’s Food Pantry, which serves about 10 area families and is located at the church off Main Street in Swanzey, will be open this Saturday and Monday to distribute the remaining food but will not be able to deliver food as it has in the past, Pastor Emmanuel Bawa said.
THURSDAY, Aug. 11
Following complaints of drivers experiencing significant delays exiting Riverside Plaza as the city builds a roundabout at Winchester Street and Key Road, Keene officials are looking to use new methods to ease vehicle congestion at the intersection.
Project manager Brett Rusnock said the city is considering using police officers to override traffic signals at the intersection and help reduce delays.
Temperatures may be on the decline in New Hampshire after a prolonged heat wave, but nearly all of the state remains in a drought, which could prove detrimental to residential wells.
The N.H. Department of Environmental Services has introduced a program for people of low income to provide short-term relief and help cover costs of repairing or replacing these wells.
Keene libertarian activists Ian Freeman and Aria DiMezzo have signaled a potential new defense strategy and filed for dismissal of some of the federal charges alleging they operated an illegal bitcoin business.
DiMezzo’s lawyer argues that at the time prosecutors allege DiMezzo and Freeman operated the illegal bitcoin exchange, federal law regulating financial businesses did not extend to cryptocurrency.
FRIDAY, Aug. 12
A federal judge sentenced a former Bellows Falls man to more than six years in prison after he robbed a Charlestown bank in 2018 while claiming he was armed.
Trevor Allen, 30, who pleaded guilty in November to a bank robbery charge, was also ordered to pay nearly $2,500 in restitution — the amount he stole from the Claremont Savings Bank, prosecutors said.
Three people are running for two spots as the Democratic nominees in the new Cheshire District 15 in the N.H. House.
Reps. Paul Berch of Westmoreland and Amanda Elizabeth Toll of Keene, as well as Renee Monteil of Keene, who is campaigning with Toll, are looking to represent Chesterfield; Hinsdale; Keene wards 1, 3, 4 and 5; Surry; Walpole and Westmoreland.
Keene Mayor and Republican congressional candidate George Hansel waded into a divisive issue by appearing to defend Donald Trump in a tweet after the FBI searched the former president’s home.
“I hope [the FBI] are doing their job and at an appropriate time, we’ll need a very good rationale for why this happened,” Hansel said in a phone interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.