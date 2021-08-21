MONDAY, Aug. 16
Police say no foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found in Westmoreland on Sunday.
The victim was identified as a missing woman from out of state, according to police.
The Outlaw Brewing Co. in Winchester drew 20 people to be vaccinated with the offer of a free drink to those who got the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Saturday.
“We need to do what we can to try and hang on to some normal,” said owner Rick Horton. “If that’s helping people get vaccinated, making it readily available to them, that’s the right thing for us.”
A total of 417 people are known to have died from overdoses in New Hampshire in 2020, about the same number as in 2019.
Area treatment providers have cited the expanded availability of Narcan in recent years as a key reason more overdoses last year were not fatal.
TUESDAY, Aug. 17
Some local towns are still deciding what to do with federal grant money available for coronavirus relief, which they have to apply for by Wednesday.
Others already have plans, including Keene, which anticipates spending about half of its first, $1 million grant this year to replace revenue lost in its general and parking funds.
Students in Jaffrey and Rindge are expected to start the school year without a mask requirement under a new COVID-19 plan the school board adopted Monday.
Requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing will be based on the rate of community transmission and the number of students out sick — with any illness — at a given time.
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital has instituted a new policy requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
Anyone without a medical or religious exemption who turns down a vaccine will be fired, the hospital said.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18
Students and staff in the Monadnock school district will be required to wear masks whenever COVID-19 community transmission is “moderate” or higher, the school board decided Tuesday.
Monadnock’s policy is stricter than the guidance from the state, which recommends masks when community transmission is “substantial,” the highest of the state’s three levels.
Authorities have identified the woman found in a Westmoreland brook Sunday as Toni Baker, 41, of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Several missing and vulnerable person bulletins had been issued about Baker, who died of probable drowning, State Police said.
Students and staff in the ConVal school district will start the school year this month with a mask requirement, which was argued against by some parents at the school board’s Tuesday meeting.
ConVal’s reopening plan consists of four phases based on community transmission, and also removes masking if 80 percent of a school is vaccinated.
THURSDAY, Aug. 19
Hinsdale’s school board delayed voting on the district’s opening plan until next week, with members saying they want more details before making a decision.
Much of the discussion Wednesday centered on mask wearing and remote learning.
After years of searching for a new space, the Keene Skatepark is staying put.
Plans call for the park to be rebuilt next year, thanks to donors who’ve helped the project near its $300,000 fundraising goal.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 has changed its opening plans to match the state’s guidance on when staff and students should wear masks.
Instead of being optional, masks will be required when community transmission reaches a “substantial” level.
FRIDAY, Aug. 20
A Windham County Sheriff’s Office Ford Interceptor SUV that rolled over on Interstate 91 this week had an outstanding recall notice, the office said Thursday.
A look at the other Ford SUVs in its fleet has found at least one vehicle with similar wear to its rear toe link, the office said.
A Keene woman was charged in what police believe was a scam that defrauded an elderly man of more than $40,000.
Police say Cheryl Rogers befriended the man about a year and a half ago and told him he’d receive a large reward from her future inheritance if he lent her money.
Two city councilors have proposed regulating single-use plastic products in Keene.
The city attorney will look at whether Keene would have the authority to create rules without first having the state’s authorization.