MONDAY, Aug. 15
A collective of artists who fled Afghanistan from the Taliban and settled in Brattleboro have been adorning the downtown area with temporary paintings to pay homage to murals destroyed in their homeland.
“The three things I took with me were a sketchbook, pen and paints — because I believed in the power of art,” said one of the members of the Afghan-led artist group called ArtLords, who now lives in Brattleboro.
The Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene marked its 75th year of providing 24/7 care for children with complex medical and developmental needs with a celebration Saturday.
“First and foremost, our goal is for them to be kids,” said Patty Farmer, director of development and communications.
TUESDAY, Aug. 16
Proposed changes to rural district land use are the latest effort from Keene city officials to expand residential development.
The plans would allow residential units above commercial buildings near downtown, and a major overhaul to codes last year aimed to simplify development for businesses and housing.
Keene City Clerk Patty Little said demand for absentee ballots appears to be light so far as New Hampshire’s Sept. 13 primary election approaches.
Some states allow all registered voters to cast absentee ballots without a specific reason. New Hampshire sets qualifications, but they are broad and include disability, employment commitments and being in jail and awaiting trial.
A Brattleboro company is seeking to install and test wastewater-treatment systems that convert human waste into fertilizer after the project received a $1 million federal grant.
Brightwater Tools uses a specialized treatment system to convert urine into liquid fertilizer.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 17
The Monadnock Humane Society brought 33 beagle puppies from Maryland to its Swanzey facility Tuesday to be divided among four animal rescue organizations; they were among 4,000 dogs rescued from a mass-breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Va.
Though adoptions are closed for the 12 puppies at the Swanzey facility, the nonprofit is still readying for new families: adult dogs at the Monadnock Humane Society can be adopted at 50 percent off the regular cost during the month of August.
The N.H. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Swanzey zoning board erred when it rejected an affordable-housing complex for seniors proposed in the town’s business district in 2020.
The decision, which upholds an earlier ruling by a Cheshire County Superior Court judge, sends the question of whether the 76-unit project qualifies for a special exception back to the town board.
Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is scheduled to speak in Keene next month.
Haley will be the featured speaker at a Cheshire County Republican Committee event on Sept. 23.
THURSDAY, Aug. 18
The Hancock Inn plans to reopen in summer 2023 after undergoing a $2.6 million renovation and addition project.
The 11,000-square-foot Hancock Inn, which was built in 1789, was purchased earlier this year by a Boston-based investor group.
After law-enforcement officers with weapons drawn arrested three men on drug charges outside a West Street restaurant in Keene last week that was open for business, some who witnessed the incident are questioning whether the police response was appropriate.
A little before 5 p.m. that Thursday, Keene police vehicles and an unmarked van surrounded a black pickup truck in the parking lot outside Cheshire Village Pizza, cellphone video footage a bystander shared with The Sentinel shows.
Amid declining scores in standardized testing, the state will spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds on literacy and online tutoring programs.
Two area superintendents who spoke to The Sentinel Wednesday said they were just learning of the initiative and have questions about the program, which features tutors in voice and text communication with students on a one-to-one basis.
FRIDAY, Aug. 19
Cheshire County commissioners on Thursday announced the hiring of a chief to lead the county’s new ambulance service.
Michael Spain of Glen Ellyn, Ill., who has been a licensed EMS provider since 1974 and has held his Nationally Certified Paramedic license since 1980, was selected for the position after a nationwide search.
Last summer, many local farms lost crops and temporarily suspended business because of flooding. This year, farmers are facing the opposite problem.
As of Thursday, 99 percent of New Hampshire was experiencing some level of drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.Brattleboro has been selected as a site for clinical trials of a Lyme disease vaccine developed by Pfizer and a French biotechnology company.
People can apply now to be part of the trials, which are scheduled to begin next month.
