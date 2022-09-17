MONDAY, Sept. 12
Following a public hearing in which more than a dozen Keene residents spoke in opposition to a zoning ordinance, city officials could be sending it back to the drawing board to allow more public comment in the development process.
The ordinance would reduce the minimum lot size for parcels within the rural district from 5 acres to 2, a change that Senior City Planner Mari Brunner told The Sentinel in August could create “modest” opportunities for market-rate single-family homes.
Concerts, games, musical performances, food and even weddings are all on the schedule for Keene’s first-ever Pride Festival, which will paint the downtown corridor in rainbows as the city celebrates its LGBTQIA+ community members.
A six-hour block party downtown is scheduled to start Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon.
No one was injured in a three-alarm blaze Sunday at a manufacturing building in Brattleboro that took firefighters several hours to extinguish, according to the Brattleboro Fire Department.
The fire at Fulflex, an elastic rubber manufacturer, caused minor structural damage and considerable smoke damage, a fire official said.
TUESDAY, Sept. 13
Keene State students are wearing masks in class for at least two weeks after the requirement was reinstated following a rise in COVID numbers.
Plans call for the rule to expire Sept. 22, dependent on transmission rates.
The N.H. Department of Transportation will update residents on the final design for a long-planned construction project in downtown Jaffrey at a meeting set for Thursday.
The project, which is meant to eliminate downtown congestion, will replace a five-way intersection with a new roundabout.
Opponents of New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive concepts” law are set to appear in federal court Wednesday to argue against a statute they say is unconstitutionally vague, chills classroom discussions and is harmful to teachers and students.
Lawyers with the N.H. Attorney General’s office are slated to argue in defense of the law, saying it is a proper anti-discrimination measure that doesn’t violate free speech guarantees and deserves to remain in effect.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 14
Robert Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer and an avowed supporter of Donald Trump, narrowly defeated Keene Mayor George Hansel in the Republican primary for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday.
Hansel conceded the race Wednesday morning. Burns moves forward to the Nov. 8 general election against five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
Automobile dealership executive and three-term N.H. Rep. Donovan Fenton defeated Keene City Councilor and software engineer Bobby Williams on Tuesday in the Democratic primary to succeed state Sen. Jay Kahn in District 10.
Fenton will face Sylvester “Sly” Karasinski, a member of the Swanzey selectboard who defeated Ian Freeman Tuesday, in the Nov. 8 general election.
A pair of incumbent state representatives in Cheshire County lost their party’s nominations Tuesday evening in two of the county’s seven contested primary elections.
Paul Berch of Westmoreland, who is finishing his fifth term, and John Bordenet of Keene, first elected in 2014, lost their seats in the Democratic primaries.
THURSDAY, Sept. 15
A small gas leak disrupted Winchester Street traffic Wednesday morning and early afternoon when road crews struck a gas line along the west side of the road where a roundabout is under construction.
“Luckily for us, it’s a pretty low-pressure system, so we did have a significant amount of gas but it’s relatively easy to fix that leak because of the way the system is designed,” said Keene Fire Capt. Chris Staples.
Plaintiff attorneys argued in U.S. District Court Wednesday that a lawsuit against New Hampshire’s so-called “divisive-concepts” law should be allowed to move forward to a discovery phase in which they could learn more about complaints filed against teachers.
Judge Paul Barbadoro concluded a three-hour hearing, promising to have an initial ruling in about 60 days.
A garden center that sells in bulk to catalog and online gift retailers is turning over a new leaf as the owners of nearly 40 years sold the business at the start of the month.
Marlborough Greenhouses Inc., a wholesaler with facilities on Jaffrey Road and Water Street, is now run by Annette Novak, an employee who bought the company from Diane and Dale LaCasse of Jaffrey on Sept. 1.
FRIDAY, Sept. 16
The next round of COVID boosters is now available in New Hampshire.
The new formula targets the omicron variant, currently the dominant strain of COVID-19.
The N.H. Legislature approved a bill Thursday to provide $450 in heating assistance and $200 in electric aid to households making 60 to 75 percent of the state median income.
The program comes in response to rising energy costs.
Captain Steve Stewart, an 18-year veteran of the Keene Police Department, has been named the city’s next police chief, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced Thursday.
The appointment comes after Steven Russo, who spent 23 years with the department, including five as chief, retired at the end of last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.