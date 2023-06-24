MONDAY, June 19
A curious crowd gathered inside Local Burger on Main Street in Keene Saturday to hear the tale of a heroic 19th-century Black cowboy venturing across the Great Plains, as told by Zaron Burnett, a freelance journalist based in Los Angeles.
The storytelling session was just one part of Keene’s Juneteenth celebrations, the city’s third year honoring the holiday.
Nearly 100 Fall Mountain Wildcats became alumni Saturday morning as the school held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2023, characterized by cheers for each name called and culminating in confetti.
Taking refuge from the day’s rainstorm in The Den, Fall Mountain Regional High School’s gymnasium, proud families and friends packed the bleachers and looked on as their graduates walked to receive their diplomas.
A rainy Saturday morning failed to dampen the spirits of 30 graduating seniors clad in their blue and white gowns inside Hinsdale High School’s gym.
This was the first time in 16 years that the graduation ceremony wasn’t held outdoors.
TUESDAY, June 20
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Westmoreland resident and fitness instructor Gretchen Nadeau needed to find a way to keep working.
In 2021, Nadeau launched BoomZoom, a Zoom-based fitness program geared toward people ages 50 and older, which has grown from 10 local participants to 150 people from the Monadnock Region and across the country.
Eversource, the state’s largest electric utility, is planning a significant reduction in electrical rates starting in August.
An average homeowner using 600 kilowatt hours of electricity per month would see an overall decrease on their bill of about $46, or 24 percent.
Uncle-and-nephew duo Rick and Dean Gervin launched a Norse- and German-inspired taproom in Hancock this year with the opening of Hornburg Brewing Co.
Hornburg opened in January on a portion of Gervinhaus Farm, Rick’s 7-acre property, and the duo soon hopes to expand.
WEDNESDAY, June 21
Around 160 people attended a hearing at Dublin Town Hall Tuesday afternoon about a proposed shooting range in town for the Dublin Police Department.
Most attendees opposed the proposal, citing concerns including danger from stray bullets, excessive noise, and impacts to property values and the environment.
Surrounded by New Hampshire senators and representatives, Gov. Chris Sununu signed two pieces of legislation Tuesday that direct $15.2 billion in state spending over the next two years.
Sununu praised elements of the budget that include a 12 percent pay raise for state workers, $169 million in new funding for public schools and significant boosts in Medicaid provider rates.
Keene’s revenue office at City Hall will now close a couple hours earlier on Wednesday afternoons, the city announced in a news release Tuesday, due to a temporary staffing shortage.
The city is encouraging residents to consider completing car registration renewals and invoice or bill payments online or to otherwise plan their trip accordingly.
THURSDAY, June 22
A federal investigation into missing drugs at Cheshire Medical Center found that 21 gallons of fentanyl solution were lost or unaccounted for at the Keene hospital over a two-year span, according to an official with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
A settlement, announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations of federal violations tied to the drug loss, requires the hospital to pay a $2 million fine within 10 days.
The N.H. Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) awarded the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. $500,000 in tax credits, the CDFA announced Wednesday.
The award is intended to help fund the Bringing It Home Project, an initiative that hopes to improve childcare accessibility in the region by creating home-based child care providers.
ConVal School District Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders announced the hiring of four new principals to lead four elementary schools in the district.
The new appointments reflect the district’s transition into a new model for the school system from previously having shared principals among multiple schools, according to a news release.
FRIDAY, June 23
Swanzey’s plans to sign a contract with Cheshire EMS likely mean Rescue Inc. will retract its proposal to the other towns the now-closed DiLuzio Ambulance had served.
Rescue Inc. had previously said it needed Swanzey’s business to remain financially viable in the Monadnock Region.
Construction on Keene’s new skate park on Water Street has been delayed as the city waits to hear on a grant application to help pay for the work.
The work, now slated to begin next spring, could have more amenities than originally planned if the city is awarded the grant money.
Fire destroyed a home on Winch Hill Road in Swanzey early this morning, Chief Bill Gould said.
One person suffered minor burns, and the fire was caused by smoking in bed, Gould said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.