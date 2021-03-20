MONDAY, March 15
About a dozen people walked maskless into the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene Saturday to protest the store’s enforcement of the state and city mask mandate.
The video of the protest shows loud exchanges between the protesters and several shoppers, but the incident ended calmly, police said.
Families set out across the city on a treasure hunt Saturday morning organized by Recycled Percussion, which is opening a Chaos and Kindness store in Keene in the coming months.
The $1,000 prize was claimed by the Tyler family of Keene, one month after mom Deanna found out she was in remission from breast cancer.
The Conant and Hinsdale girls’ basketball teams were crowned state champions in their divisions on Sunday.
Conant made it two in a row after defeating local rival Fall Mountain, while Hinsdale beat last year’s state champion to take the 2021 title.
TUESDAY, March 16
The FBI said it’s investigating at two properties in Keene this morning, on Leverett Street and Route 101, and that there’s no threat to the public.
Both addresses are associated with the group Free Keene.
Now with a new name, the former Drive-In Live concert series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds is ramping up for the start of a new season in May.
The concerts, now known as Northlands, were started last year as a way to have live performances during the pandemic.
Swanzey’s zoning board has granted a waiver to a proposed 84-unit apartment complex.
Walpole-based Avanru Development Group intends to construct a pair of three-story residential buildings at a vacant site on Route 10, near Gomarlo’s Supermarket.
WEDNESDAY, March 17
Recycled Percussion has picked the former Creative Encounters space in downtown Keene for its new Chaos and Kindness store.
A representative for the band was at the location at 18 Main St. Wednesday to greet the community.
Dale Pregent, the former Keene mayor, city councilor and nearly lifelong city resident, passed away Tuesday at age 84.
“He was a great friend of mine and of the city, and we’ve suffered a real loss here,” said Mayor George Hansel.
Six N.H. residents, including some associated with the Free Keene group, were charged with running an unlicensed scheme to sell virtual currency and taken into custody Tuesday morning.
The arrests came the same day the FBI said it was conducting investigations in the area, including at some locations in Keene.
THURSDAY, March 18
A substance-use treatment clinic looking to move from Swanzey to Keene is set to go before the city’s planning board Monday.
Keene Metro Clinic is looking to renovate and move into an existing building on Davis Street that it bought last year.
Keene State College is moving forward with plans for a full return to in-person classes and events during the fall semester.
That includes in-person athletic events, on-campus student activities and study abroad programs.
Two Brattleboro musicians were among the recipients of a $1,000 grant to help support them during the pandemic.
The New England Musicians Relief Fund was intended to help musical artists like Samirah Evans and John Hughes weather the loss of income from the shutdown of live events.
FRIDAY, March 19
The city of Keene has told Cheshire TV it plans to end its contract with the public-access station.
Executive Director David Kirkpatrick is asking the city for a public hearing on the matter.
A recount Thursday showed voters approved the ConVal School District’s budget, reversing the election results from last week.
Totals from last Tuesday’s election indicated the budget failed by four votes, 1,625 to 1,621, but the recount showed it passed by seven votes.
Keene city councilors on Thursday picked Andrew Madison to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the council.
Madison, 35, said his top priorities would include working to implement the city’s renewable energy plan, supporting outdoor recreation and working to increase civic participation.