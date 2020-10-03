MONDAY, Sept. 28
A federal jury on Monday found Christopher C. Cantwell, the white nationalist podcaster known for his role in the 2017 Unite the Right rally, guilty of threatening and extortion charges, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Over the course of a four-day trial last week in U.S. District Court in Concord, federal prosecutors presented evidence of what they called a scheme to extort personal information about another white nationalist personality.
Jonathan Amerault, the Keene man who authorities say was murdered last weekend, was an active community member while growing up in Milford, according to people who knew him.
Amerault, 25, graduated in 2013 from Milford High School, where he was a captain of the indoor track, outdoor track and cross-country teams, his mother, Justine Amerault, wrote in the Milford Patch that year.
Recycled Percussion rolled up to Athens Pizza in downtown Keene Saturday before continuing to Peterborough as part of a statewide “parade performance” featuring short free shows all along the way.
As they’re known to do, the group used large plastic buckets and cymbals to perform the drum parts to a number of popular songs ranging from Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” to Foreigner’s “Hot Blooded.”
TUESDAY, Sept. 29
Despite not getting the public funding it applied for, Spectrum will move ahead with a project to connect several Keene roads that don’t have reliable access to high-speed Internet, a spokeswoman for Charter Communications said Monday.
Charter, which owns Spectrum, will fund 100 percent of the project, spokeswoman Lara Pritchard told The Sentinel in an email.
On Thursday, Hannah Grimes Center’s PitchFork Challenge contestants vied for two prizes worth a total of $11,000, provided by the N.H. Business Finance Authority, according to Sara Powell, program director at the Hannah Grimes Center.
Frisky Cow Gelato and Little Lantern Pediatric Sleep Consulting won the prizes.
The ConVal School District will fully implement its reopening plan next week after issues with the permits for tents that are supposed to be used as outdoor classrooms delayed many students’ return to in-person instruction.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, 7th- and 8th-graders at South Meadow School in Peterborough will return to in-person classes, according to a news release from the district on Friday.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 30
Initial tests have determined that the bacteria found earlier this month in Spofford Lake is not the tropical strain that officials initially thought it might be.
But the N.H. Department of Environmental Services still advises people and pets to avoid contact with blooms of the bacteria in the water.
Approximately 3,300 Eversource Energy customers in the Monadnock Region were without power Wednesday due to early morning storms, according to Kaitlyn Woods, a spokeswoman for the company.
Woods said heavy rain and strong winds that moved through the state Wednesday morning caused tree limbs to fall onto power lines, resulting in the disruptions as of 7:30 a.m.
In the wake of an employee’s testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, all other employees of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities have tested negative, according to spokeswoman Patty Farmer.
The staff member — the second to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic — was tested for the viral disease Sept. 14 and received results that same day, Farmer said previously.
THURSDAY, Oct. 1
An Alstead couple is launching a new primary-care practice in Keene this week, with a focus on upfront pricing and a closer patient relationship.
Dr. Aurora Leon and Dr. Joaquin Carral are holding a soft opening for Monarca Health today, at 340 West St., with an official launch set for November.
A local man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in N.H. State Prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to sexually abusing a child.
Michael R. McGloin, 51, pleaded guilty Sept. 16 in Cheshire County Superior Court to two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to court records.
A new children’s book, “Betsy Robin,” has a local flavor: Both the author, Zachary Benton, and illustrator, Mariah King, have connections to the Elm City.
The book is largely fantastical, featuring chatty animals, including an eponymous protagonist, in an autumnal setting that Benton said tries to capture the “magic” of New England.
FRIDAY, Oct. 2
There has never been a standard nationwide curriculum to train physician assistants to treat addiction, but students and faculty in Franklin Pierce University’s master of physician assistant studies program soon will help change that.
The school is one of 10 colleges nationwide recently selected to participate in a pilot program to develop a standardized course of study for physician assistants to treat substance-use disorder.
Winchester police are investigating after an Ashuelot couple reported that an object appeared to have broken their window Tuesday afternoon.
Deb Gaouette said she had just left the living room of her Ashuelot Main Street home when she heard glass breaking in the room.
Drug deaths dropped by a third in Cheshire County in 2019.
This could be tied to a handful of factors: increased education on substance-use disorders, wider access to overdose-reversal drugs like Narcan and local- and state-led initiatives to combat the crisis, such as the hub-and-spoke Doorway referral model launched in January 2019.