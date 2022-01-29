MONDAY, Jan. 24
In its first few weeks of service, Monadnock Family Services’ mobile mental health unit has assisted nearly 40 Cheshire County residents experiencing a mental health or substance-use emergency.
“Our goal is immediate stabilization and crisis resolution where possible, and to provide follow up with a counselor as soon as the next day,” said COO Katherine Cook.
Rory Batdorf-Dwyer, a 32-year-old Keene native who died of COVID-19 in December, is remembered for her altruistic ways.
Her family saw her find her niche in life by helping others through her work at Phoenix House New England.
Local schools experienced a damp weekend thanks to two different pipe-bursting incidents, both caused by the frigid temperatures.
Keene High is working to restore the affected classrooms today after pipes burst on Friday, while Jaffrey Grade School students have the day off, as the incident Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to the main office.
TUESDAY, Jan. 25
A new bill would require local governments to report cyber fraud crimes immediately to the N.H. Department of Information Technology.
The department could help respond to the crimes with state and federal resources, and protect state systems that are connected to municipal offices, said N.H. Chief Information Officer Denis Goulet, the department’s commissioner.
Stephanie Hyland, a first-term state representative from Francestown, has resigned her seat in the N.H. House.
Hyland, whose district also covers Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock, cited conditions that “made it unachievable to safely and morally perform the duties of this position” in her resignation letter to Gov. Chris Sununu.
An excavator was knocked off the bed of a flatbed truck in Brattleboro after colliding with the underside of a highway overpass Monday morning.
The incident left Canal Street (Route 5) temporarily closed when it appears the boom of the excavator struck the underside of the I-91 overpass on the bridge’s southbound side, Brattleboro fire Capt. Eric Poulin said.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26
Federal funds designated last year for a wide range of infrastructure work, from road and bridge repairs to broadband expansion, should begin arriving in New Hampshire communities soon.
State transportation officials will have the funding to proceed with repairs to the state’s red-listed bridges, such as the Vilas Bridge in Walpole, which has been closed since failing a safety inspection in 2009.
The Winchester selectboard voted unanimously Tuesday to terminate police Sgt. Kristopher Fox’s employment, citing three criminal trials Fox failed to appear for late last year.
Fox had contended there was little basis to fire him as he did not receive a subpoena for one trial and was on unpaid administrative leave on the date of the other two trials.
A resident’s complaint Tuesday led to the discovery of 10 fire-code violations and the temporary closure of Romy’s Market on Marlboro Street, according to Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard.
The convenience store had reopened by Wednesday morning after remedying the most critical violations, Howard said.
THURSDAY, Jan. 27
For the first time, the COVID-19 test positivity rate at Cheshire Medical has broken 30 percent.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock affiliate reported a positivity rate of 32.6 percent for the week ending Jan. 20, compared to 28.2 percent the week before, marking the highest week-to-week increase since early January.
Sunflowers Cafe & Catering in Jaffrey closed its doors for good last weekend.
A group of Monadnock Region residents gathered last weekend to celebrate the culmination of 17 years of catering for owner Carolyn Edwards of Fitzwilliam.
Construction to repair Wilson Pond Dam on Arch Street in Keene could begin later this year, according to an updated plan from the Keene School District, which maintains the dam.
The dam’s future has been in question since state inspectors determined in 2015 the structure was in “very poor condition” and leaking in several places.
FRIDAY, Jan. 28
Cheshire Medical has begun offering monoclonal antibody treatment to a small number of its COVID-19 outpatients.
Starting next week, the Keene hospital will also offer an oral antiviral pill, another option for COVID-19 outpatients who are more likely to suffer from serious coronavirus symptoms.
Several area organizations are rallying behind a bill that could see more locally produced food hitting students’ lunch trays.
The bill would inject about $1.8 million into New Hampshire’s farm and food economy, according to the Northeast Organic Farmers Association.
Cheshire County is under a winter storm watch for Saturday, but the amount of snow expected is still up in the air.
“As it looks right now, it’s looking like somewhere in that 6- to 9-inch range for Cheshire County,” Andy Pohl, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Gray, Maine, said.