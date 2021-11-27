MONDAY, Nov. 22
A Cheshire County official says towns that contract with DiLuzio Ambulance Service may see a cost increase if the county’s purchase of the company goes through.
But that won’t be the case in Keene, he said.
Keene police are investigating a Saturday morning robbery of the Savings Bank of Walpole on West Street.
No one was injured in the incident shortly before 9 a.m., according to bank President Mark Bodin.
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School will transition to remote learning this week due to illness-related staffing shortages, the district announced.
Students will study remotely Monday and Tuesday, and the district has the rest of the week off for Thanksgiving break.
TUESDAY, Nov. 23
COVID-19 booster shots now have the green light for the general adult population.
We’ve compiled information on where you can get the shot and what to expect.
Last year, Brinda Charry won a statewide pitch competition with the synopsis for her novel “The East Indian.”
Now the Keene State professor has a two-book deal with a national publishing house.
Brattleboro police say they responded to an overdose over the weekend involving someone whose marijuana was laced with fentanyl.
The patient, who survived, needed CPR and several doses of naloxone (Narcan), according to police.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24
Responding to a sharp rise in area COVID cases, Brattleboro officials have reinstated a requirement that people in indoor public places wear a face covering.
The new mask rules, which apply to businesses and municipal buildings, among other inside spaces, went into effect immediately.
A city councilor says he plans to request a renewal of Keene’s expired mask ordinance.
Councilor Randy Filiault said an email that day from Cheshire Medical Center’s Dr. Don Caruso, which among other things noted a “huge” jump in the hospital’s COVID test positivity rates, helped convince him Keene needs to reinstate the law.
A Marlborough man has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in a motorcycle crash last year that killed his fiancee.
Jennifer Washburn of Keene died when Alexander Wrobel lost control of the motorcycle and it crashed into a UPS delivery truck in Walpole, police say.
THURSDAY, Nov. 25
Thanksgiving, no paper.
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
City councilors are considering whether both a dog park and a disc golf course could be added to the former Wheelock Park campground.
A council panel recommended hiring a consultant who could give a better idea of a design and costs.
A group of Rindge residents has lodged a formal complaint about the town’s planning director with the state’s top professional-licensing agency.
The complaint alleges Kirk Stenersen has breached state ethics rules by mixing work for the town and work for private clients.
Maplewood Nursing Home could lose more than a dozen workers because of a federal vaccine mandate, an official said.
As a result, the county-owned nursing home will close its third floor and move those residents to other available beds next month.